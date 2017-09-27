Jena, Germany, September 28, 2017 – Analytik Jena's qTOWER³ product family guarantees well-founded results for all real-time PCR applications as it benefits from peerless temperature control precision in the sample block regardless of the number of samples used – ranging from 96 up to 384 samples.

The patented high-performance fibre-optics guarantee the outstanding homogeneous excitation and illumination of all individual samples. The qTOWER³ product family achieves unique flexibility with its proven filter module equipment, which can be freely configured and expanded at any time, and enables up to six-fold multiplexing. The high-quality sample block stands for optimal thermal conductivity.

A foto of qTOWER³ product family is available for download at https://www.analytik-jena.de/en/company/press/downloads/product-photos.html.

