the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Feature

Artificial Intelligence Sees More in Microscopy than Humans Do

Deep learning approaches in development by big players in the tech industry can be used by biologists to extract more information from the images they create.

Jef Akst
| 8 min read
computer programs that learn from experience image data
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
8:00
Share

ABOVE: MODIFIED FROM
© ISTOCK.COM

Six years ago, Steve Finkbeiner of the Gladstone Institutes and the University of California, San Francisco, got a call from Google. He and his colleagues had invented a robotic microscopy system to track single cells over time, amassing more data than they knew what to do with. It was exactly the type of dataset that Google was looking for to apply its deep learning approach, a state-of-the-art form of artificial intelligence (AI).

“We generated enough data to be interesting, is basically what they said,” Finkbeiner recalls of the phone conversation. “They were interested in blue-sky ideas—problems that either humans didn’t think would even be possible or things that a computer could do ten times better or faster.”

Deep learning is really dominant at the moment. It’s really changing the field of image analysis.

One application that came to Finkbeiner’s mind was to have a neural network—an ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to digital editions of The Scientist, as well as TS Digest, feature stories, more than 35 years of archives, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Jef Akst

    Jef Akst was managing editor of The Scientist, where she started as an intern in 2009 after receiving a master’s degree from Indiana University in April 2009 studying the mating behavior of seahorses.
    View full profile

Published In

May 2019 The Scientist Issue
May 2019

AI Tackles Biology

How machine learning will revolutionize science and medicine.

View Issue
Share

Related Research Resources

Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

Infographic

sartorius logo
dispensette-s-group

BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

Product

BRANDTECH Scientific logo
A researcher’s gloved hand holding a glass weighing boat with a loose powder sample on it

Minimizing to Maximize Measurement Accuracy

Article

sartorius logo
Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

eBook

Integra Logo
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

sartorius logo
An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

sartorius logo
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex

Products

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.