My primary area of research is artificial intelligence (AI) with a focus on machine learning (ML). My research group focuses on rigorous theoretical analysis of AI and ML models and algorithms. We also work on challenging real-world applications especially in chemistry and psychiatry. My work has been supported by an NSF CAREER grant (2015), a Sloan Research Fellowship (2017), an Adobe Data Science Research Award (2020), and a Facebook Research Award (2021). In 2022, I was named as a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics. In 2023, I was awarded an Early Career Award in Statistics and Data Sciences by the International Indian Statistical Association.

My alma maters are IIT Kanpur (B.Tech., 2002) and UC Berkeley (M.A., 2005 and Ph.D., 2007. Advisor: Peter Bartlett). I was a research assistant professor at TTIC from 2008 to 2010. From 2010 to 2012, I was a post-doctoral fellow at UT Austin where I worked with Inderjit Dhillon and Pradeep Ravikumar.