Ashley started at The Scientist in 2018. Before joining the staff, she worked as a freelance editor and writer, a writer at the Simons Foundation, and a web producer at Science News, among other positions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a master’s degree in science writing from MIT. Ashley edits the Scientist to Watch and Profile sections of the magazine and writes news, features, and other stories for both online and print.

Articles by Ashley Yeager
Infographic: Animals of Different Species Hybridize
Ashley Yeager | May 1, 2021 | 2 min read
The offspring of crosses between related species can sometimes fill a new environmental niche, and such hybridizations may even lead to speciation.
Hybrid Animals Are Not Nature’s Misfits
Ashley Yeager | May 1, 2021 | 8 min read
In the 20th century, animals such as mules and ligers that had parents of different species were considered biological flukes, but genetic sequencing is beginning to unravel the critical role of hybridization in evolution.
Infographic: Envisioning Macrophages
Ashley Yeager | Mar 1, 2021 | 1 min read
Researchers find different distributions of the immune cells in young, older, and diseased eyes.
Macrophages of the Human Eye Come into Focus
Ashley Yeager | Mar 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Imaged in real time in living people, immune cells at the surface of the retina could serve as biomarkers to detect retinal and possibly neurological diseases and track their progression.
Infographic: A Plant Cell’s Cuticle Helps Regulate Toxic Chemical Accumulation
Ashley Yeager | Feb 1, 2021 | 1 min read
Researchers found that thinning petunia cells’ cuticles caused them to slow production of volatile organic compounds.
Petunia’s Waxy Cuticle Regulates the Plant’s Sweet Smell
Ashley Yeager | Feb 1, 2021 | 3 min read
The thicker the flower petals’ cuticle, the more fragrance compounds the plant releases, according to a recent study.
Tardigrades’ List of Super Powers Grows Ever Longer
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Water bears can survive extreme temperatures, oxidative stress, UV radiation, and more, but as work in climate change biology shows, they’re not invulnerable to everything.
Human Fetuses Can Contract SARS-CoV-2, but It’s Rare
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Compared with Zika and cytomegalovirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 appears to have a harder time penetrating the placenta and moving to a woman’s unborn baby.
Steps to End “Colonial Science” Slowly Take Shape
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 10 min read
Scientists from countries with fewer resources are pushing collaborators from higher-income countries to shed biases and behaviors that perpetuate social stratification in the research community.
Infographic: How SARS-CoV-2 Might Travel from Mom to Fetus
Ashley Yeager | Jan 1, 2021 | 1 min read
The virus rarely spreads from mother to child before birth, but it can—and researchers are starting to investigate the path it takes.
