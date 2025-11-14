Dr. Nicholas is joined the Department of Orthodontics, University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), in 2016 and became an Associate Professor in 2023. She received her PhD in Biological Anthropology from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Iowa (2015). Following the completion of her PhD studies, she spent time as a postdoctoral fellow in the Iowa Institute for Oral Health Research (formerly Dows) under the mentorship of Dr. Lina Moreno and Dr. Tom Southard. Dr. Nicholas currently serves as the Associate Director for Graduate Research in the Department of Orthodontics, helping to guide residents through the MS thesis process. Dr. Nicholas also runs the Nicholas Lab (link below) with research focused on 1) craniofacial growth and 2) childhood obesity and oral health. In addition to her research responsibilities, Dr. Nicholas is also a facilitator for small group learning (SGL) in the dental student curriculum, and course directs classes such as Craniofacial Anomalies I & II, Craniofacial Growth and Development, and Dental and Medical Anthropology within Human Evolution.