Opinion

Why Do We Have Baby Teeth and Adult Teeth?

Sharks and crocodiles grow endless sets of teeth, but humans only get two. Explore how teeth develop and how regenerative dentistry may one day help grow teeth back.

Written byChristina Nicholas, PhD, David Avenetti, DDS, MSD, MPH, and The Conversation
| 5 min read
Save for Later
A child holds one of her baby teeth that fell out between her thumbs while smiling with a gap in her teeth.

A child may temporarily have baby teeth, adult teeth and gaps all at once. 

Image credit:© iStock.com, Iuliia Burmistrova
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
5:00
Share

Teeth help animals bite and chew food. Meat-eating carnivores tend to have sharp teeth to sink into their prey, while herbivores tend to have flatter teeth to grind down their plant-based meals.

Some animals also use their pearly whites for specialized purposes like digging or fighting. Tusks, like you see in elephants, walruses and warthogs, are one special kind of teeth – they grow continuously for as long as the animal is alive.

Over time, no matter what you use them for, teeth wear down. This is good news if you’re a rodent, such as a beaver or a rat. Because their teeth never stop growing, rodents rely on gnawing and chomping to grind their teeth down so they don’t grow so long that they cause problems.

Some animals deal with wear and tear by continuously developing new teeth as their old ones fall out. Sharks and crocodiles, for example, are what scientists call polyphyodont: They can grow nearly infinite sets of teeth.1

A Nile crocodile rests on sand with its mouth open, revealing a full set of sharp teeth.
Some toothy animals just grow new replacement teeth when the old ones fall out.
CREDIT: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Like most mammals, humans are diphyodont: We have two sets of teeth – baby teeth and adult teeth. The technical term for our baby teeth is deciduous teeth because they fall out, the same way deciduous leaves fall off trees in autumn.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

We are a dentist who focuses on treating kids and an anthropologist who studies how humans’ teeth and faces grow. We are both passionate about teeth and oral health care, and love thinking and learning about teeth. How did two sets become standard for human beings?

How Human Teeth Develop

Most people are born with no teeth showing in their mouths at all, even though your baby teeth start developing before you’re even born. Baby teeth usually start poking through the gums when you’re between 6 and 8 months old. Sometimes when dentists take X-rays to check for cavities or other problems, they can see adult teeth growing within the gums.

Black-and-white image shows a line of small teeth with roots – under two are two larger white teeth
X-ray of a child’s mouth shows two adult teeth growing in the jaw below the visible baby teeth.
CREDIT: David Avenetti

Baby teeth are relatively small because they need to fit in the small faces of babies and little kids. As you grow older and your face gets bigger, you have room in your mouth for more and larger teeth. Teeth have different sizes and shapes, depending on their purpose. Human front teeth are good at biting into things and tearing off a piece of food. Your back teeth are good at chewing foods into smaller bits before you swallow.

Continue reading below...
Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.
Infographic
Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery
A newly developed blood collection tube can provide extended protein stability and simplify sample storage and transportation logistics.
Read More

Most kids lose their first baby tooth when they’re between 5 and 6 years old, and the process slowly continues until you’re between 10 and 12 years old and all 20 of your original choppers have fallen out.

During that same time, your adult, or permanent, teeth gradually take their spots in your mouth. They’re bigger than your baby teeth and can help you chew more food at once. Eventually you have a set of 28, with the potential of four more wisdom teeth at the very back. Some people just naturally don’t ever grow wisdom teeth, some have wisdom teeth that don’t fit their jaws and need to be removed, and some have big, wide smiles with 32 teeth.

So, getting two sets of teeth means your teeth fit the size of your face as you grow, and helps make sure you can chew food your entire life.

Baby Teeth Deserve Gentle Care

You might be thinking that if baby teeth are just going to fall out, they can’t be that important. But that’s not true.

If you were a shark, every time you got a bunch of cavities or chipped a tooth, you’d just grow a new one and keep on chewing. But unlike sharks or crocodiles or even manatees, we humans only get two sets of teeth. By taking care of your baby teeth, you can keep them healthy and make sure they stay right where they belong until they’re ready to fall out.

If you don’t take care of your baby teeth, they can wind up with lots of cavities. If the cavities get too large or teeth become infected, they may need to be removed by the dentist. Not only is this process not fun, but taking out baby teeth too early can create problems for your adult teeth.2

You can wind up with not enough space for your adult teeth to come in – that is, what dentists call “erupt” – into the right spots. This issue happens in part because the other teeth around where the baby tooth was will shift and may move into the space where your adult teeth are supposed to come in. Teeth can get stuck in the jaw and not erupt, or your teeth can be crowded in your mouth. If there is a mismatch between the size of your teeth and the size of your jaws, an orthodontist might attach braces to your teeth to reposition them so they all fit.

Continue reading below...
Colorful fruits and vegetables photographed from above.
Infographic
Exploring the Link Between Fasting and Cardiovascular Health
Fasting activates cellular and molecular mechanisms that support cardiovascular wellness.
Read More

What Is the Future of Teeth?

Because people can live long lives, 70 or 80 years or more, many outlive their teeth even if they do their best to take care of them. While there are lots of options for artificial teeth – like removable dentures or even dental implants, which are fake teeth that are screwed into your jaws – it’s not quite the same as having natural teeth.

Digital generated image of artificial implant tooth with a screw at its base as it affixes to jaw
Taking good care of your teeth decreases the chance you’ll need an artificial replacement someday.
CREDIT: Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty Images

If you break a bone, it heals because you can grow new bone to patch up the part that broke. Scientists call this process fracture healing. Human teeth aren’t bone and, unfortunately, do not heal themselves. Unlike your bones, which are mostly composed of a structural protein your body makes called collagen, your teeth are primarily made up of minerals such as calcium-rich hydroxyapatite.3 In some ways, teeth are closer to being like hard stones than living bones.

Regenerative dentistry is the study of how teeth grow and develop, with the goal of ultimately designing new ways to repair and replace our teeth. Scientists are working hard to figure out ways to grow new teeth or help existing teeth regenerate.4 They’re learning about the environment and materials needed to grow new teeth.

For now, the best thing you can do is take good care of the teeth you have and keep the gums and bones that support them healthy. Brush your teeth twice a day with toothpaste that contains fluoride, and floss once a day. Try to limit sugary, sticky foods and drinks – a good diet keeps your whole body healthy, not just your teeth. See a dentist regularly, and protect your teeth from injury.

Being kind to your teeth now can help your future self have a beautiful, healthy smile.The Conversation

Christina Nicholas, Associate Professor of Orthodontics and of Anthropology, University of Illinois Chicago and David Avenetti, Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry, University of Illinois Chicago

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

  1. Wu P, et al. Specialized stem cell niche enables repetitive renewal of alligator teeth. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2013;110(22):E2009-E2018.
  2. Shakti P, et al. Effect of premature loss of primary teeth on prevalence of malocclusion in permanent dentition: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Int Orthod. 2023;21(4):100816.
  3. Sarna-Boś K, et al. Physicochemical properties and surface characteristics of ground human teeth. Molecules. 2022;27(18):5852.
  4. Thalakiriyawa DS, Dissanayaka WL. Advances in regenerative dentistry approaches: An update. Int Dent J. 2024;74(1):25-34.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Christina Nicholas smiles and wears glasses in a headshot image.

    Christina Nicholas, PhD

    Dr. Nicholas is joined the Department of Orthodontics, University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), in 2016 and became an Associate Professor in 2023. She received her PhD in Biological Anthropology from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Iowa (2015). Following the completion of her PhD studies, she spent time as a postdoctoral fellow in the Iowa Institute for Oral Health Research (formerly Dows) under the mentorship of Dr. Lina Moreno and Dr. Tom Southard. Dr. Nicholas currently serves as the Associate Director for Graduate Research in the Department of Orthodontics, helping to guide residents through the MS thesis process. Dr. Nicholas also runs the Nicholas Lab (link below) with research focused on 1) craniofacial growth and 2) childhood obesity and oral health. In addition to her research responsibilities, Dr. Nicholas is also a facilitator for small group learning (SGL) in the dental student curriculum, and course directs classes such as Craniofacial Anomalies I & II, Craniofacial Growth and Development, and Dental and Medical Anthropology within Human Evolution.

    View Full Profile
  • David Avenetti wears a blue suit in a headshot photo.

    David Avenetti, DDS, MSD, MPH

    As a full-time faculty member, Dr. Avenetti is actively involved in clinical and didactic teaching, administration, research, and service; he provides direct patient care in extramural practice and intramurally in the Outpatient Care Center. Dr. Avenetti is actively involved in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, where he serves on Councils/Committees and is also a national spokesperson.

    Dr. Avenetti serves as the Department Head after serving as Program Director for nearly eight years. His didactic responsibilities include coordination and/or instruction in Orthodontics & Growth and Development, Pulp Therapy and Dental Materials, Leadership and Advocacy, and Journal Club/Post-Graduate Seminars. He also provides lectures in the pre-doctoral curriculum, select courses in the certificate and MS curricula, and Continuing Education courses.

    Dr. Avenetti’s clinical responsibilities include serving as an attending in the post-graduate clinic, the OCC, and at the UI Hospital. In the hospital setting, Dr Avenetti supervises residents for general anesthesia cases, consults, and call. He facilitates the collaborative “Mixed Dentition Clinic” with the Department of Orthodontics.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology

Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Bio-Rad
Conceptual image of a doctor holding a brain puzzle, representing Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Simplifying Early Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis with Blood Testing

fujirebio logo

Products

Product News

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo
OGT logo

OGT expands MRD detection capabilities with new SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel