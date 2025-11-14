David Avenetti wears a blue suit in a headshot photo.

David Avenetti, DDS, MSD, MPH

As a full-time faculty member, Dr. Avenetti is actively involved in clinical and didactic teaching, administration, research, and service; he provides direct patient care in extramural practice and intramurally in the Outpatient Care Center. Dr. Avenetti is actively involved in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, where he serves on Councils/Committees and is also a national spokesperson.

Dr. Avenetti serves as the Department Head after serving as Program Director for nearly eight years. His didactic responsibilities include coordination and/or instruction in Orthodontics & Growth and Development, Pulp Therapy and Dental Materials, Leadership and Advocacy, and Journal Club/Post-Graduate Seminars. He also provides lectures in the pre-doctoral curriculum, select courses in the certificate and MS curricula, and Continuing Education courses.

Dr. Avenetti’s clinical responsibilities include serving as an attending in the post-graduate clinic, the OCC, and at the UI Hospital. In the hospital setting, Dr Avenetti supervises residents for general anesthesia cases, consults, and call. He facilitates the collaborative “Mixed Dentition Clinic” with the Department of Orthodontics.

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

