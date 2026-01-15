Derek Bowie is a Professor of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at McGill University, where he is the Endowed University Chair in Medicine and co-Director of the Cell Information Systems. His research focuses on understanding the fundamental building blocks of the nervous system, with particular emphasis on ion channels that govern neuronal communication and circuit function. He earned his PhD at the University of London and completed postdoctoral training in France, Switzerland, and the United States before joining the faculty at McGill. In 2022, he co-founded Nospharma, where he serves as Chief Scientific Officer developing therapies for rare neurological disorders.