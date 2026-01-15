Derek Bowie wears a grey suit jacket and a collard shirt in a headshot image.

Derek Bowie, PhD

Derek Bowie is a Professor of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at McGill University, where he is the Endowed University Chair in Medicine and co-Director of the Cell Information Systems. His research focuses on understanding the fundamental building blocks of the nervous system, with particular emphasis on ion channels that govern neuronal communication and circuit function. He earned his PhD at the University of London and completed postdoctoral training in France, Switzerland, and the United States before joining the faculty at McGill. In 2022, he co-founded Nospharma, where he serves as Chief Scientific Officer developing therapies for rare neurological disorders.

Articles by Derek Bowie, PhD

A neuronal synapse is depicted in the center with neural projections around it in purple.

Glutamatergic Synapses Act as a Hub for Intellectual Disability

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

