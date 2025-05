Kevin Johnson, MD, MS, is an internationally known biomedical informatics leader at the University of Pennsylvania, where he advances AI-driven clinical care. He developed, deployed and evaluated foundational health IT systems at Johns Hopkins and Vanderbilt. His lab explores AI’s role in reimagining patient care. An elected member of multiple academies, Johnson also engages the public through documentaries, a podcast, and a children's book series called, “Who, Me?”.