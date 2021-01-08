ADVERTISEMENT
Max is a science journalist from Boston. Though he studied cognitive neuroscience, he now prefers to write about brains rather than research them. Prior to writing for The Scientist as an editorial intern in late 2020 and early 2021, Max worked at the Museum of Science in Boston, where his favorite part of the job was dressing in a giant bee costume and teaching children about honeybees. He was also a AAAS Mass Media Fellow, where he worked as a science reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Read more of his work at www.maxkozlov.com.

Articles by Max Kozlov
Science with Borders: Researchers Navigate Red Tape
Max Kozlov | Mar 1, 2021 | 10 min read
Scientists who work with foreign biological specimens face a patchwork of permits that threaten to block their projects, with potentially harmful consequences for the ecosystems they study.
Deep-Sea Jelly Reignites Debate on Remote Species Identification
Max Kozlov | Mar 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers say they have discovered a novel species of comb jelly using video footage, but they couldn’t recover a physical specimen. Is that enough?
Viral Discoveries, 1929
Max Kozlov | Feb 1, 2021 | 3 min read
The “mother of plant virology and serology,” Helen Purdy Beale, developed techniques to understand the nature of viruses that went unappreciated for decades.
Q&A: Natural History Museums’ Role in Pandemic Surveillance
Max Kozlov | Jan 21, 2021 | 5 min read
Host vouchering, the practice of preserving species known to harbor infectious diseases, can be used to help determine a pathogen’s source, scientists say.
Biden Names Geneticist Eric Lander as Top Science Adviser
Max Kozlov | Jan 18, 2021 | 3 min read
If confirmed, Lander will head the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that President Donald Trump left vacant for 18 months at the beginning of his term.
Past SARS-CoV-2 Infection Mostly Protects Survivors
Max Kozlov | Jan 14, 2021 | 2 min read
A large study of UK healthcare workers finds that immunity after coronavirus infection lasts for months, but those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus upon reexposure.
High Risk of Bias in Early COVID-19 Studies: Meta-Analysis
Max Kozlov | Jan 14, 2021 | 5 min read
Few peer-reviewed clinical papers on the pandemic contained original data, and many of those that did had poor experimental design.
US Confirms World’s First SARS-CoV-2 Cases in Gorillas
Max Kozlov | Jan 12, 2021 | 2 min read
Zoo officials say the captive primates are recovering, but scientists worry the virus could spread quickly through dwindling wild populations.
Julius Schachter, Renowned Chlamydia Researcher, Dies at 84
Max Kozlov | Jan 12, 2021 | 2 min read
The UCSF microbiologist pioneered investigations into the deadly disease starting in the late 1960s that have led to the near eradication of trachoma, a chlamydia-related eye infection.
WHO Leads in Using Solid Science to Draft COVID-19 Policy: Study
Max Kozlov | Jan 8, 2021 | 5 min read
Governments are variable in their reliance on highly cited research, while international intergovernmental organizations such as the World Health Organization reliably link policy and science, according to an analysis of thousands of policy documents from the first half of 2020.
