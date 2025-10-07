My laboratory is interested in novel mechanisms of enzyme catalysis, enzyme regulation and designing self-assembling proteins. Our current research projects focus on enzymes that catalyze carboxylation and decarboxylation of aromatic molecules, which may provide routes to green commodity chemicals. We are also studying the regulation and interactions of enzymes involved in the cellular antiviral response. Lastly, we are developing strategies for the assembly of proteins into nano-cages. Our research is inherently inter-disciplinary and draws on a synergistic combination of bio-organic, bio-inorganic and bio-physical chemistry. We are fortunate to enjoy numerous productive collaborations with other research groups at Michigan.