Science journalist Sanket Jain wears a light-colored shirt and glasses in a headshot photo

Sanket Jain

Sanket Jain is an award-winning independent science journalist and documentary photographer based in India. He reports from remote regions often overlooked in the global media, focusing on the intersection of climate change, public health, and social justice. For the past eight years, he has been documenting stories of rural India, home to 833 million people, often ignored by the mainstream media.

His reporting has appeared in more than 35 global publications, including Yale Climate Connections, Science Magazine, Knowable Magazine, Chemical & Engineering News, and Live Science. In just eight years, Sanket has won 26 journalism awards. He was honored with the International News Media Association’s Leadership Award, named in Forbes 30 Under 30, and selected as Emerging Journalist of the Year by Covering Climate Now.

Articles by Sanket Jain

An agricultural field in India is in the foreground, and in the background a smokestack from a factory releases dark black smoke as air pollution.

How Air Pollution is Aging People Faster

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Spatial Proteomics for All: Insights from the VIB Core Facility

Miltenyi

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)