Sanket Jain is an award-winning independent science journalist and documentary photographer based in India. He reports from remote regions often overlooked in the global media, focusing on the intersection of climate change, public health, and social justice. For the past eight years, he has been documenting stories of rural India, home to 833 million people, often ignored by the mainstream media.

His reporting has appeared in more than 35 global publications, including Yale Climate Connections, Science Magazine, Knowable Magazine, Chemical & Engineering News, and Live Science. In just eight years, Sanket has won 26 journalism awards. He was honored with the International News Media Association’s Leadership Award, named in Forbes 30 Under 30, and selected as Emerging Journalist of the Year by Covering Climate Now.