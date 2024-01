Sruthi S. Balakrishnan is a freelance science writer based in Bangalore, India. After spending her doctoral days poking fruit flies in the eye, she realized that she preferred writing about science more than doing science. She finished her PhD and made the ol’ pipette-to-pen transition in 2019. She now writes about things such as kleptomaniacal sea slugs and ants that can control their own gut microbes. Follow her on Twitter @sruthisanjeev.