The CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems represent the next generation of the company’s CFX Real-Time PCR Systems that are used in research and genomic testing as well as in pathogen detection and infectious disease testing. The CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems employ the same optical design used across Bio-Rad’s portfolio of CFX products and offer enhanced usability with features designed for academic, commercial, and biopharma labs to conduct basic and translational research, process development, and quality control.

"The CFX Opus Systems expand the Bio-Rad family of life science tools, helping our customers find answers to complex biological questions," said Annette Tumolo, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and President Life Science Group. "The addition of BR.io cloud connectivity offers customers a simplified qPCR experience and demonstrate Bio-Rad’s commitment to developing robust solutions to meet customers’ needs within the ever-evolving landscape of genomics...