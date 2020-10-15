The CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems represent the next generation of the company’s CFX Real-Time PCR Systems that are used in research and genomic testing as well as in pathogen detection and infectious disease testing. The CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems employ the same optical design used across Bio-Rad’s portfolio of CFX products and offer enhanced usability with features designed for academic, commercial, and biopharma labs to conduct basic and translational research, process development, and quality control.
"The CFX Opus Systems expand the Bio-Rad family of life science tools, helping our customers find answers to complex biological questions," said Annette Tumolo, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and President Life Science Group. "The addition of BR.io cloud connectivity offers customers a simplified qPCR experience and demonstrate Bio-Rad’s commitment to developing robust solutions to meet customers’ needs within the ever-evolving landscape of genomics...
Along with the launch, Bio-Rad also announces early access to BR.io, a cloud-based software that enables users to design experiments, analyze data, and access their experiments remotely. The integration with BR.io provides seamless data transfer and the ability for users to monitor instrument status anywhere from the cloud.
Bio-Rad's entire line of CFX systems have been instrumental to the company’s global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems will further strengthen our contribution as we continue to work with our customers and governments around the world to fight this disease.
About the CFX Opus 96 and CFX Opus 384 Real-Time PCR Systems
- Patent-pending block design delivers tight thermal uniformity for improved well-to-well consistency during real-time PCR experiments
- Redesigned touchscreen interface and flexible connectivity options provide an intuitive and efficient experience for real-time PCR users
- The same proprietary real-time PCR optical design