Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

New Range of StarBright™ Dyes Developed Specifically for Spectral Flow Cytometry Provide Greater Flexibility in Immunology Research

Written by Bio-Rad Laboratories
| 2 min read
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the introduction of a new range of StarBright Dyes, providing greater choice and flexibility for spectral flow cytometry in immunology research. The first dye in the series, StarBright UltraViolet700 (SBUV700), is now available, marking the start of a broader rollout over the coming months.

Conjugated to highly validated immunology antibodies against 46 markers found in common immunological samples, including 13 brand new markers, the new range of StarBright Dyes has been developed specifically for use in spectral flow cytometry; the new dyes exhibit unique spectra and maximal emission peaks, making them ideal for multiplexing panels.

Bio-Rad’s range of StarBright Dyes provides exceptional brightness and features narrow excitation and emission profiles, offering researchers more options for panel design with minimized spreading and increased resolution. StarBright Dyes can be easily incorporated into new and existing experiments and are compatible with the Bio-Rad ZE5 Cell Analyzer, as well as most other flow cytometers, cell sorters, and spectral instruments.

“We continue to expand our StarBright Dye range of fluorescent markers for flow cytometry, which now includes over 30 dyes,” said Hilary Mavor, Marketing Director, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories. “The new range, beginning with launch of the new StarBright UltraViolet700 Dye, provides our customers with greater options when designing spectral flow cytometry panels, allowing for novel dye combinations and the creation of larger multicolor panels of increased complexity.”

Visit bio-rad-antibodies.com/StarBrightDyes to learn more about Bio-Rad’s StarBright Dyes.

Bio-Rad New StarBright Dyes

