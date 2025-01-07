Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of Foresight™ Pro 45 cm inner diameter (ID) chromatography columns, designed to support downstream process-scale chromatography applications across different stages of biological drug production.

Expanding on Bio-Rad’s portfolio of Foresight Pro columns with inner diameters ranging from 5 to 33 cm, the new, larger 45 cm ID Foresight Pro Column offers biopharma manufacturers an easily integrated solution for downstream purification of biomolecules, including vaccines, antibodies, and recombinant proteins. Foresight Pro Columns are manufactured and packed in a controlled ISO Class 7 cleanroom, providing good manufacturing practice (GMP) ready columns. The standardized design and format, in a range of diameters and bed heights, offer a convenient and reliable solution, packed with either CHT™ Ceramic Hydroxyapatite Media Type I, Type II, or XT. Bio-Rad’s CHT Media is a rigid mixed-mode support media for biomolecule purification. CHT’s unique composition, Ca 10 (PO 4 ) 6 OH 2 , allows biomolecules to interact with the media by means of metal affinity interactions via calcium atoms and/or cation exchange interactions via phosphate groups.

“Building upon the successful reception of our initial range of 5 to 33 cm ID columns launched in 2022, the new 45 cm ID Foresight Pro Column is Bio-Rad’s answer to customers' requests for larger columns,” said Diab Elmashni, Director, Process Chromatography Business at Bio-Rad Laboratories. “These columns are unique in the market, as they are packed with a single lot of Bio-Rad’s CHT Media — other suppliers may combine different batches of our resins when packing columns. Thus, Bio-Rad’s Foresight Pro Columns are unique, single-source solutions that provide superior technical, application, and product support benefits to the biopharmaceutical industry.”