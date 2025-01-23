Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

Together with the existing Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits for serotypes AAV5 and AAV9, the addition of the new kits for serotypes AAV2 and AAV8 extends the range’s suitability to approximately 70% of the AAV gene therapy market, with AAV2 being the most prevalent serotype in clinical trials. Each AAV serotype exhibits unique properties that influence tissue tropism and therapeutic goal, allowing tailored approaches for gene therapy applications.

With the absolute quantification provided by Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital™ PCR, the Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits require minimal volumes of either crude lysate or purified samples to deliver robust, reproducible data for reliable assessment for critical quality attributes (CQAs) in AAV vector production. Designed and validated for Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital PCR Systems, the kits provide consistent capsid content measurements across the AAV production process in line with regulatory guidelines, streamlining gene therapy development. Bio-Rad delivers a comprehensive solution for AAV vector characterization, driving the development of safe and effective gene therapies.

“AAVs are widely regarded as one of the most effective vectors for gene therapy, thanks to their ability to transduce a diverse range of mammalian cell types and to their nonpathogenic nature,” said Steve Kulisch, Vice President Product Management, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories. “Our portfolio of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits facilitates the advancement of gene therapies, employing the four most common AAV serotypes used in clinical trials today. By providing customers with a cost-effective and accessible solution for a wider choice of serotypes, the kits support tailored approaches to gene therapy development, delivering unmatched precision and specificity for AAV vector characterization processes.”