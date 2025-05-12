Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Biotium, a leading developer of fluorescent reagents for life science research, is proud to introduce ActinBrite™ High Affinity Phalloidin Conjugates — a new generation of fluorescent phalloidin conjugates engineered to preserve exceptional binding affinity to F-actin for bright, reliable staining that lasts up to a month after staining.

Traditional phalloidin conjugates can have weakened affinity due to dye modification, leading to loss of signal over time after staining. In contrast, ActinBrite™ conjugates maintain strong F-actin interaction, allowing stained samples to retain fluorescence intensity and specificity for far longer. This advancement offers scientists greater flexibility for downstream imaging, particularly for academic experiments requiring extended storage, imaging at a later time, or large-scale batch staining.

Key Features of ActinBrite™ High Affinity Phalloidin Conjugates:

Strong Binding: Preserves high F-actin binding affinity for bright, stable staining

Stable Signal: Staining remains stable for over a month (depending on conjugate and mounting method)

Flexible Imaging: Enables delayed imaging without loss of signal or specificity up to 1 month

Color Options: Available in 5 colors from green to near-IR for flexible multiplexing

Compatible: Direct replacements for conventional phalloidin conjugates





PFA-fixed, Triton® X-100 permeabilized HeLa cells were stained with ActinBrite™ 488/505 High Affinity Phalloidin, ActinBrite™ 665/690 High Affinity Phalloidin, or the leading competitor dye phalloidins with spectrally similar excitation and emission. Cells were imaged in EverBrite™ Mounting Medium, then stored at 4°C, protected from light, and imaged again using the same microscope settings after 15 days.

ActinBrite™ conjugates are ideal for imaging F-actin in fixed cells and tissues across a range of applications, including cytoskeletal studies, cell morphology analysis, and multiplex fluorescence imaging. This product line adds to Biotium’s broad portfolio of superior cellular stains and fluorescent probes.