ABOVE: A new study revealed that fibrotic scarring caused by various treatments contributes directly to tumor recurrence of glioblastoma, a common and aggressive form of brain cancer. iStock, Nur Ceren Demir

In 2016, cancer biologist Johanna Joyce of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center published a study in Science that examined the effects of a macrophage-targeted therapy on glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a common and aggressive brain tumor.1 She found that in preclinical mouse models, GBM tumors regressed in response to the therapy, but with mixed long-term results. About half the time, the tumors would recur. In the other half, they remained in a fully dormant state.

“In every case where we found a recurrence of the tumor, this was always adjacent to a scar that had formed in the brain.” Joyce said. “This really made us think, is this causal or consequential?”

In a recent study published in Cancer Cell, Joyce, now at the University of Lausanne, revealed the findings from her team’s investigation into this question.2 The researchers discovered that fibrotic scar tissue formed after macrophage-targeted treatment acts as a safe harbor for dormant cancer cells and actively contributes to recurrence of resistant GBM. More importantly, they found that the process of scar formation—and therefore, tumor recurrence—can be stopped.

A new study revealed that treatment-associated fibrotic scarring contributes directly to recurrence of glioblastoma (vasculature in red) by shielding dormant tumor cells from the immune system (tumor-associated macrophages and microglia shown here in green and white). Professor Johanna Joyce laboratory, University of Lausanne “This research is crucial because glioblastoma remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, with a high rate of recurrence despite intensive therapies. The study sheds light on the fibrosis-driven mechanisms that enable tumor cells to survive post treatment,” Misty Jenkins, an immunologist at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research who studies brain cancer and was not involved in the research, wrote in an email.

To map out the cellular and molecular terrain of the scar tissue, Joyce and her team applied an integrated multiomics approach to the scar tissue: mass spectrometry-based proteomics, single-cell RNA sequencing, and spatial transcriptomics.

Given the fibrotic nature of the scars, they reasoned that extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins would be prominent. “We indeed found that many different extracellular matrix proteins—many collagens, fibronectin…and so forth—were enriched in the scar,” Joyce remarked.

Joyce and her team developed a machine learning model that allowed them to integrate the results of sequential immunofluorescence experiments conducted across a range of time points post treatment with the omics data. “By doing this in a time course, in a dynamic manner, that really allowed us to identify the key networks within the tumor microenvironment, the cell types that appeared to be the nodes of those networks, how that changed in response to the therapeutic intervention, and how in the context of recurrence, those networks were completely restructured,” Joyce elaborated.