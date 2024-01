A therapy for type 1 diabetes is the first to treat patients before symptoms appear, paving the way toward preventing this and other autoimmune diseases.

Opinion: New Diabetes Drug Signals Shift to Preventing Autoimmunity

Opinion: New Diabetes Drug Signals Shift to Preventing Autoimmunity

A therapy for type 1 diabetes is the first to treat patients before symptoms appear, paving the way toward preventing this and other autoimmune diseases.

A therapy for type 1 diabetes is the first to treat patients before symptoms appear, paving the way toward preventing this and other autoimmune diseases.