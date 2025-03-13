Humans have been attempting to combat cancer since the time of the Ancient Egyptians, and recent decades have seen remarkable progress. However, tumor cells have developed sophisticated ways to evade detection, including hijacking the immune system’s brake mechanism, known as immune checkpoints. In this article, explore how the research into blocking these checkpoints has led to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a promising but still evolving class of immunotherapy that falls under the broader category of biologics.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors help boost natural immune activity against tumor cells. This field of immunotherapy has seen remarkable growth over the past two decades. iStock, SeventyFour

Introduction to Checkpoint Inhibitors

In 1891 at New York Hospital, after reading reports of infection and high fever triggering tumor regression, clinician scientist William Bradley Coley began injecting patients’ tumors with live and inactivated bacterial strains.1 Over time, he documented tumor regression in dozens of patients treated with inactivated bacteria, later known as Coley’s toxins. Although Coley’s toxins are not used in cancer treatment today, he is recognized for helping establish the field of immunotherapy. Still, significant clinical breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy took decades to emerge.

In 2018, Tasuku Honjo and James Allison won the Nobel Prize for their respective work on the immune checkpoint proteins programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4).2 In 1992, Honjo identified PD-1, an immune checkpoint protein expressed by T cells that functions as a negative regulator of the immune response.3 Over the next decade, Honjo and his research team meticulously investigated its mechanism, ultimately discovering that blocking PD-1 could restore T cells' ability to combat cancer in animal models.3 In 1994-1995, Allison and his colleagues began focusing on CTLA-4, a protein discovered in the 1980s and known to function as a brake on the immune system. Allison was the first to demonstrate that using an antibody to block CTLA-4 could effectively release this inhibitory signal and restore the immune system’s ability to target tumors.4

The pioneering work of Allison and Honjo laid the foundation for an expanding field of cancer therapeutics and ICIs. Research on CTLA-4, PD-1, and other immune checkpoints continues to show that blocking these so-called brakes can enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer. These discoveries continue to reshape cancer treatment, paving the way for immunotherapies that have significantly improved patient outcomes worldwide, though further research and optimization are needed to maximize their effectiveness.5

How Do Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Work?

To understand how ICIs work, it is essential to first grasp how the immune system activates, how immune checkpoints function, and how inhibiting these checkpoints can enhance antitumor activity.

T cell receptors recognize antigens presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC I/II) of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and receive activation signals from co-stimulatory molecule interactions such as those between CD28 and APC-expressed B7-family ligands. The CTLA-4 and PD-1 checkpoints block co-stimulatory activation signaling, and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1, and anti-PD-L1 therapies enable it. Once activated, T cells can recognize antigens presented by cancer cells and target tumors for destruction. The Scientist

T cell activation

The human immune system consists of various specialized cells that work together to fight infections and cancer. Among the most crucial are T lymphocytes, or T cells. There are several classes of T cells including CD4+ helper T cells, CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, regulatory T cells, and memory T cells. For CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to function properly, they require two activation signals.5 First, they must recognize an antigen presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) of antigen-presenting cells (APCs).5 Second, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells receive a signal from co-stimulatory molecules for full activation. For example, CD28, a key co-stimulatory protein on T cells, binds to its counterparts B7-1 (CD80) and B7-2 (CD86) expressed by APCs. This interaction triggers a signal transduction cascade that fully activates the T cell and ensures an optimal immune response.5

Immune checkpoints

Just as the human body has mechanisms to activate T cells, it also has inhibition mechanisms that help regulate the immune system and prevent excessive activity such as autoimmune reactions. This occurs in part through co-inhibitors, or immune checkpoints, which serve in contrast to co-stimulators. The most common immune checkpoints include the following.

CTLA-4 is a checkpoint molecule expressed by recently activated T cells. It prevents T cell activation by interfering with the CD28:B7 interaction. 6 This inhibitory effect is particularly useful when B7 levels are low, allowing CTLA-4 to outcompete the lower-affinity CD28 receptor. 6 CTLA-4 also inhibits the immune response by removing B7 molecules from APCs and by enhancing the activity of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. 7 CTLA-4 signaling can also halt intrinsic T cell transcription factors involved activation. 6

Immune checkpoint inhibitors

Due to the inhibitory effects of CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-1 ligands on the immune response, researchers early on proposed that blocking these pathways may enhance lymphocyte activation and antitumor activity.

This was supported by the fact that tumor cells exploit immune checkpoint mechanisms to evade immune detection, upregulating immune checkpoint proteins in the tumor microenvironment (TME).8 For example, in various cancers, including gastric, hepatocellular, renal cell, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, tumor cells overexpress PD-L1.9 Research indicates that host cells within the TME and lymph nodes—such as APCs, fibroblasts, and T cells—also upregulate PD-L1 expression. Similarly, certain solid and hematologic malignancies exhibit CTLA-4 expression.10 Scientists found that blocking these checkpoint molecules with antibodies strengthens the immune response to tumors, establishing a basis for the therapeutic approach known as checkpoint blockade. This discovery has fueled extensive research into ICIs as cancer treatments over the past two decades.

In 2011, a CTLA-4 inhibitor called ipilimumab, became the first FDA-approved ICI.11 Initially used to treat metastatic melanoma, ipilimumab is now approved for various other malignancies. Since its approval, scientists have introduced several other ICIs targeting CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1, with more currently in development.11

Emerging Inhibitors

While CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 are the primary focus of current ICIs, there are several other immune regulatory molecules that scientists are investigating as potential future targets for ICI therapies.

Lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3): Also known as CD223, LAG-3 is an inhibitory receptor and a promising immunotherapeutic target. 12 In fact, it is already the basis of an FDA-approved melanoma treatment. While its precise mechanism of action remains under study, LAG-3 competitively binds to MHC-II. This prevents the interaction between MHC-II and the T cell receptor (TCR)–CD3 complex, thereby inhibiting T cell proliferation and effector T cell activation. Additionally, LAG-3 enhances immunosuppressive regulatory T cell function. In 2022, the FDA approved a LAG-3 checkpoint inhibitor for use alongside PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with unresectable metastatic melanoma. 13

Response to Treatment and Current Outlook

Oncologists tailor cancer treatments to individual cases—a therapy that works for one cancer type may not work for another. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are no exception, as responses can vary widely. To address this, scientists are identifying biomarkers that can predict optimal responses to ICIs. Currently, a few FDA-approved predictive biomarkers exist for the immune response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.19