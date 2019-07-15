ADVERTISEMENT
An illustration of an orange tumor in a brain forming connections to healthy yellow neurons.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Mega Multiplexing for Exploring Diseased Tissues
Niki Spahich, PhD | Oct 16, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers at KU Leuven specialize in performing a multiplex immunohistochemistry method that uses conventional antibodies and pathologist-driven data analysis.
Brain tumor on an MRI scan
Machine Learning for Predicting Glioblastoma Prognosis
Tanvir Khan, PhD | Oct 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers integrate scRNA-seq, spatial transcriptomics, and histology imaging data to show that spatial cellular architecture predicts glioblastoma prognosis.
TS
Building Cancer Models with Creative Collaborators
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | 1 min read
Jennifer Munson shares how teamwork and collaboration have fostered her research at the intersection of creativity and clinical discovery.
Medical illustration of brain cancer with a microscopic magnification of malignant cells dividing in the tumor microenvironment.
Capturing the Brain Tumor Microenvironment with Tissue Engineering
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Aug 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers built a 3D glioblastoma model to study therapeutic resistance and improve drug screening systems.
iStock
Turning up the Heat on Brain Tumors
Aparna Nathan, PhD | Jul 17, 2023 | 3 min read
Oncolytic viruses can help glioblastoma respond to immunotherapy.
Learn about innovations in tissue regeneration&nbsp;
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Semi-circle of colorful cancer awareness ribbons
Electric Fields Disrupt Cancer Cell Division
Danielle Gerhard, PhD | May 4, 2023 | 5 min read
A novel, non-invasive treatment using electrical currents exploits physiological properties of dividing cancer cells to prolong survival and augment current therapies.
A collection of images from previous neuroscience articles, including those of an octopus in a chamber, artistic renditions of a brain, brain scans, and an image of neural connections in vitro.
Our Favorite Neuroscience Stories of 2022
Dan Robitzski | Dec 28, 2022 | 4 min read
This year, neuroscience researchers made important discoveries related to how neurodegeneration attacks the human brain, hooked cultured neurons up to machinery to teach them to play a video game, and more.
The Structure and Functions of the p53 Pathway: Information Acquisition, Redundancy, and Connectivity
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Arnold Levine will discuss his discovery of p53 and the evolution of the field since then, and Jon Chen will discuss the use of single-cell phosphoproteomics in identifying changes in key signaling networks, including p53.
This is DishBrain, an in vitro system that combines human brain cells with artificial intelligence technology, which researchers at Australian biotech Cortical Labs recently trained to play the classic 1972 Atari video game Pong. Fluorescent markers show axons in green, neuron bodies in purple, dendrites in red, and all other cells in blue. Where multiple markers are present, colors are merged and typically appear as yellow or pink. Posted: October 12, 2022
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Dec 12, 2022 | 4 min read
See some of the coolest images recently featured by The Scientist.
outline of a brain slice with white patch surrounded by teal
Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study
Patience Asanga | Oct 5, 2022 | 3 min read
Starving glioblastoma tumors of the cholesterol made by astrocytes could suppress brain cancer progression.
black-and-white brain scan showing tumor
Glioblastoma Cells Imitate Immature Neurons to Invade the Brain
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Aug 5, 2022 | 3 min read
Neuron-like glioblastoma cells are the pioneers of deadly tumors’ spread through the brain, contributing to their devastating invasiveness, a study in mice finds.
800x560-istock-1289090332
A New Model with Fully Functioning Blood Vessels Mimics Brain Cancer
Roni Dengler, PhD | Sep 10, 2021 | 2 min read
A newly developed platform may one day replace cell culture and animal models to personalize cancer treatment.
Molecular Imaging Pioneer, Sanjiv “Sam” Gambhir, Dies at 57
Lisa Winter | Jul 28, 2020 | 3 min read
The Stanford Medical School professor’s research aided the development of positron emission tomography (PET) reporters to identify disease.
Zika as Cancer Buster?
Amy Schleunes | Apr 1, 2020 | 2 min read
By infecting glioblastoma cells but not healthy brain tissue, some form of the virus could serve a therapeutic purpose.
CAR T Cell Adds Scorpion Venom to Tackle Tumor Heterogeneity
Amy Schleunes | Mar 24, 2020 | 5 min read
A newly engineered CAR T cell that incorporates a peptide isolated from the venom of the deathstalker scorpion has broad brain tumor–binding capabilities that will be investigated in an upcoming clinical trial.
Air Pollution Tied to Brain Cancer: Study
Emily Makowski | Nov 13, 2019 | 2 min read
Inhaling combustion-produced particles may lead to the development of brain tumors.
Immune-Activating Gene Therapy for Glioblastoma
Ruth Williams | Aug 14, 2019 | 3 min read
The results of an early trial in 31 brain cancer patients finds immune activity boosted in the tumor, and possibly longer survival.
brain tissue
Glioblastoma on a Chip
Jef Akst | Jul 15, 2019 | 3 min read
Researchers use 3-D printing technology to construct a brain cancer model that accurately recapitulated in vivo biology and predicted patient drug responses.
