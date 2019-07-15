glioblastoma

This year, neuroscience researchers made important discoveries related to how neurodegeneration attacks the human brain, hooked cultured neurons up to machinery to teach them to play a video game, and more.
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Arnold Levine will discuss his discovery of p53 and the evolution of the field since then, and Jon Chen will discuss the use of single-cell phosphoproteomics in identifying changes in key signaling networks, including p53.
A newly engineered CAR T cell that incorporates a peptide isolated from the venom of the deathstalker scorpion has broad brain tumor–binding capabilities that will be investigated in an upcoming clinical trial.