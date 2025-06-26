BRANDTECH Scientific Launches New Website for VACUU·LAN® Lab Vacuum Systems

BRANDTECH Scientific proudly announces the launch of its newly revamped website for VACUU·LAN® Lab Vacuum Systems, a dedicated digital resource designed to support architects, engineers, lab planners, and facilities managers in discovering the modern solution for laboratory vacuum systems.

VACUU·LAN Systems: An Advanced Alternative to Copper Pipe based Central Vacuum Replacing the conventional, inflexible copper piping in laboratories, the VACUU·LAN system offers a modular and scalable approach to laboratory vacuum. Effective for small setups, complete labs, and full-building solutions. VACUU·LAN systems deliver consistent, clean, and energy-efficient vacuum, without the expense, complexity, or cost of traditional vacuum networks.

This innovative system is exclusively designed and offered by BRANDTECH Scientific in the U.S. and Canada, and is built around premium-quality vacuum pumps and components from VACUUBRAND®, known for their long service life, chemical resistance, and superior performance.