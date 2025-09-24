Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Cytosurge AG, a leader in single-cell manipulation technologies, and Lexogen, a pioneer in RNA sequencing solutions, today announced that their integrated Live-seq workflow is now available to academic researchers and industry partners worldwide. This breakthrough enables labs of any size to repeatedly sequence the same living cells, directly observing how gene expression shapes cellular behavior over time.

Live-seq, validated in Nature (2022), represents a major advance over traditional destructive sequencing by preserving cell viability and enabling true longitudinal, time-resolved studies. Researchers can now not only take a snapshot of a cell state, but follow its state over time, pinpointing the molecular mechanisms behind drug responses, disease progression, and cell fate decisions.

Developed through a year of joint effort, the workflow integrates Cytosurge’s FluidFM® OMNIUM platform for minimally invasive cytoplasmic sampling, with Lexogen’s LUTHOR HD kit for ultra-sensitive RNA library preparation, plus comprehensive sequencing and data analysis support. By preserving cell viability, researchers can repeatedly sample RNA from the same living cells, unlocking true longitudinal and time-resolved transcriptomics causally-linked molecular and phenotypic data for applications in developmental biology, cancer research, and drug discovery.

“This launch marks a critical milestone for Live-seq adoption. By providing insights into the causal relationships driving cellular decision, we give scientists actionable therapeutic leads on ease never before possible,” said Dario Ossola, PhD, Chief Product Officer at Cytosurge. “Our partnership with Lexogen ensures this powerful technology is robust, scalable, and accessible to labs everywhere.”

"What excites me most is that we're democratizing access to live-cell sequencing,” added Filippo Passardi, PhD, Product Manager at Lexogen. “With the Live-seq workflow, including our LUTHOR HD kit, which can detect even single transcripts and produces complete gene expression profiles from less-than-a-cell samples, researchers now have a completely novel way to uncover the molecular ‘whys’ determining cell fate decisions.”

Researchers are invited to an upcoming webinar and encouraged to apply for Cytosurge’s Live-seq Access Program , which offers proof-of-principle studies for selected projects.