the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Engineered Microbes Make Plant Hormones a Sustainable Harvest

Microbial factories provide a sustainable alternative to tree sap for producing elusive plant molecules, offering new insights into plant development.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 4 min read
Image of Arabidopsis thaliana plants alongside Petri dishes on a rack.

Researchers used microbial factories to efficiently produce strigolactones, shedding light on rare plant hormones in flowering plants.

David Baillot, UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

As seeds grow, their roots first spread out in the soil before green shoots push through the earth, guided by plant hormones that regulate development and environmental responses. One class of hormones, strigolactones (SLs), act as signaling molecules to influence growth and development.1 Roots also exude SLs in a symbiotic relationship with soil microbes to address nutrient deficiencies. While the functions of this array of SLs are well understood, the evolution of their biosynthesis remains less explored.

Studying SLs is challenging because they are found in trace levels in plants, requiring up to 1,000 liters of xylem sap. To investigate a different approach, Yanran Li, a synthetic biologist at the University of California, San Diego, incorporated optimized alternative pathways into Escherichia coli and Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains to mass-produce SLs. In a study recently published in Science, Li and her colleagues at the University of California, Riverside, and Utsunomiya University reported that these microbial factories enabled easier characterization of proteins involved in SL production. These findings could help researchers better understand SLs’ role in plant adaptation and survival.2 This microbial platform not only makes SL production scalable but also opens new opportunities to explore how different genes and enzymes contribute to the biosynthesis of these versatile molecules.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Immunology
Engineered Yeast Brew a Vaccine Adjuvant
Read More

Plant SLs serve two roles: canonical ones act as external signaling molecules typically released from the roots, while noncanonical SLs function as hormones within the plant. About 30 SLs have been discovered so far, and they share a common precursor, carlactonic acid (CLA). The cytochrome P450 enzyme CYP722C drives the conversion of CLA to many different SLs in flowering plants.

However, Li and her team sought to explore the evolution of SL biosynthesis by investigating related proteins to CYP722C. They hypothesized that uncharacterized sister enzymes, such as CYP722A and CYP722B, found across seed plants, might also contribute to SL production and play essential roles in plant physiology.

To test this, they engineered E. coli and S. cerevisiae strains to express known SL biosynthesis pathway genes, as well as the CYP722A/B genes, from 16 different seed plant species, including poplar, pepper, pea, and peach. Then, the researchers grew these microbes in flasks, transforming them into tiny SL factories. To ensure sufficient production for study, the team optimized their microbial mixtures by testing different gene variants and fermentation conditions, resulting in yields more than 125 times higher than those achieved with their previous microbial methods.

“By using this microbial cell factory, you can bypass extracting tons of xylem sap and thus destroying dozens of trees to discover the molecules important for the physiology of plants,” said Li in a press release.

Image of Kaibiao Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego and one of the study coauthors. He wears safety glasses and a blue lab coat. He is holding a pipette above a flask filled with yellow liquid.

The researchers harvested large amounts of strigolactones from flasks of co-cultured E. coli and yeast. These microbial cell factories enabled them to bypass the laborious method of collecting tree sap.

David Baillot, UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering

To the researchers’ surprise, they found that when the microbes expressed CYP722A and CYP722B, they produced a novel compound 16-hydroxy-carlactonoic acid (16-OH-CLA), a less-studied noncanonical SL derived from CLA. While 16-OH-CLA was previously identified in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, its synthesis and specific function remained a mystery.3 This piqued Li’s interest.

To investigate further, the team tested whether CYP722A was essential for producing 16-OH-CLA in living plants. They measured 16-OH-CLA levels in wild type, SL-deficient, and CYP722A knockout Arabidopsis thaliana. While most known SLs are typically found in roots, 16-OH-CLA was primarily detected in shoots of wild type plants. This pattern held true across other plants, including poplar, pea, and pepper. During early development, 16-OH-CLA accumulated in branching shoots but was absent in roots, with its levels decreasing as the plants matured. However, 16-OH-CLA levels were undetectable in SL-deficient and CYP722A plants, supporting the role of CYP722A driving the production of 16-OH-CLA.

But how did this pathway relate to CYP722C? Phylogenetic and structural analyses revealed that CYP722A is the evolutionary precursor to CYP722C, which diverged by a single mutation. This mutation altered CLA’s oxidation site, directing SL production to roots (canonical pathway) or shoots (noncanonical pathway).

This study underscores key aspects of plant hormone biology and offers practical tools for investigating trace compounds like SLs, making them easier to study. By leveraging microbial cell factories, scientists can dig deeper into how these molecules shape plant growth and resilience, paving the way for agricultural innovations.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Genetics
Harnessing Molecular Farming’s Potential
Read More


  1. Yoneyama K, Brewer PB. Strigolactones, how are they synthesized to regulate plant growth and development? Curr Opin Plant Biol. 2021;63:10207
  2. Zhou A, et al. Evolution of interorganismal strigolactone biosynthesis in seed plants. Science. 2025;387:eadp0779.
  3. Yoneyama K, et al. Hydroxyl carlactone derivatives are predominant strigolactones in Arabidopsis. Plant Direct. 2020;4(5):e00219.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an assistant editor for The Scientist. She earned her PhD in biomedical sciences from Rush University by studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol affect the gut.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Artificial Inc. Logo

Artificial Inc. proof-of-concept data demonstrates platform capabilities with NVIDIA’s BioNeMo

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

Scientist holding a blood sample tube labeled Mycoplasma test in front of many other tubes containing patient samples

Accelerating Mycoplasma Testing for Targeted Therapy Development

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.