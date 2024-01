Synthetic variations of squalene, which is used to boost immune responses, could make vaccines more effective while reducing fisheries for struggling sharks.

Researchers Make Alternatives to Shark-Sourced Vaccine Ingredient

Researchers Make Alternatives to Shark-Sourced Vaccine Ingredient

Synthetic variations of squalene, which is used to boost immune responses, could make vaccines more effective while reducing fisheries for struggling sharks.

Synthetic variations of squalene, which is used to boost immune responses, could make vaccines more effective while reducing fisheries for struggling sharks.