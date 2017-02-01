plant hormones

ADVERTISEMENT
A photo of soybeans
The Right Chemistry, 1935
Percy Lavon Julian, a young, Black scientist working in Jim Crow America, gained international recognition after beating chemists at the University of Oxford in the race to synthesize the alkaloid physostigmine, used for decades as a treatment for glaucoma.
plant roots growth hormones beta cyclocitrical
Image of the Day: To the Races
Chia-Yi Hou | May 17, 2019 | 1 min read
The roots of plants exposed to the hormone β-cyclocitrical grew faster than roots not treated by the hormone.
Abscisic Acid’s Role in Ferns Finally Determined
Jef Akst | Feb 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Researchers solve the mystery of 15-year-old mutant ferns with disrupted sex determination.
From the Ground Up
Anna Azvolinsky | Feb 1, 2017 | 8 min read
Instrumental in launching Arabidopsis thaliana as a model system, Elliot Meyerowitz has since driven the use of computational modeling to study developmental biology.
