Data is the key to bioprocess development today. It is needed to understand which critical process parameters influence the growth of the cells, product yield, and critical quality attributes, or in short, to develop successful processes quickly. Bioprocess data from different batches, generated by different inline sensors and external analyzers, are like individual pieces of a puzzle. Eppendorf launches BioNsight cloud, a new cloud-based software solution for bioprocess monitoring and analysis. It makes it easy to consolidate and analyze bioprocess data in one central location, helping to solve the puzzle and transfer data to insights.

BioNsight cloud is fully integrated into the Eppendorf Bioprocess control software DASware® control 6. This enables automized data transfer from DASware control 6 to the cloud in real-time. The upload of offline data from external analyzers, data from historic runs, and process data from nonEppendorf bioprocess controllers is possible as well.





Analyze and build on the data: Data can be contextualized to gain even further insights: Data from different batches can be easily synchronized and compared, making it easier to identify patterns across runs and scales, accelerating the development process, and ensuring consistent quality and performance.

Monitor remotely: BioNsight cloud facilitates the remote monitoring of bioprocesses, which are controlled by the Eppendorf bioprocess control software DASware control 6. So, users always know how the bioprocess runs are performing and can make the right decisions faster, while the process is still running.

Simplify access and collaboration: The bioprocess data in BioNsight cloud is accessible from everywhere, by everyone the owner authorizes. BioNsight cloud was developed with the highest standards of data security in mind. Hosted and built up on Microsoft® Azure technology it gives the user the peace of mind that the data is well protected, yet accessible. Jill Perez, Senior Scientist at Solugen, USA evaluated the product during its development and summarizes its value: “BioNsight cloud has proven to be invaluable in its capacity to store every fermentation run, facilitating comparisons across all tank data. Its online functionality enables real-time viewing of runs, accessible even on mobile devices. Additionally, the graphing feature simplifies the plotting of data, enabling effortless comparison between past and present runs.”