Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity

Eppendorf is launching the new VisioNize® box 2, a next-generation hardware solution developed to make laboratories more efficient and safer. Designed for high flexibility and ease of use, the VisioNize box 2 enables labs to connect, monitor, and manage a wide variety of lab devices—quickly, reliably, and cost-effectively.

The compact device serves as a central interface for digitally connecting a wide range of laboratory equipment—including ULT freezers, incubators, shakers, and centrifuges. Using the cloud-based VisioNize Lab Suite, laboratory staff can centrally record and monitor all important device data and manage devices remotely. If necessary, they also receive immediate alert notifications.

The VisioNize box 2 connects up to four Eppendorf devices and also works as a hub for VisioNize sense equipment. VisioNize sense uses sensors to make it easy to connect third- party temperature-controlled lab devices (like ULT-freezer) and to monitor environmental conditions like temperature and humidity.

With the VisioNize box 2, Eppendorf continues to support laboratories with easy-to-use solutions for device connectivity. The new device makes it possible to retrofit a wide range of Eppendorf and third-party equipment, helping labs adapt to evolving digitalization needs.

Alongside the VisioNize box 2, Eppendorf also announces the next version of the VisioNize Lab Suite. The new release features an improved user experience and enhanced stability, setting the foundation for future innovations in cloud-based lab platforms. Today, VisioNize Lab Suite empowers users to monitor their lab devices from anywhere, ensuring optimal sample safety, lab productivity, and reliability. Looking ahead, Eppendorf will continue to expand VisioNize Lab Suite with new features and integrations, further supporting advanced automation, analytics, and digital lab operations.