Product

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity

The VisioNize box 2 serves as a compact hub for digital connectivity in the laboratory

Written byEppendorf
| 2 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Eppendorf is launching the new VisioNize® box 2, a next-generation hardware solution developed to make laboratories more efficient and safer. Designed for high flexibility and ease of use, the VisioNize box 2 enables labs to connect, monitor, and manage a wide variety of lab devices—quickly, reliably, and cost-effectively.

The compact device serves as a central interface for digitally connecting a wide range of laboratory equipment—including ULT freezers, incubators, shakers, and centrifuges. Using the cloud-based VisioNize Lab Suite, laboratory staff can centrally record and monitor all important device data and manage devices remotely. If necessary, they also receive immediate alert notifications.

The VisioNize box 2 connects up to four Eppendorf devices and also works as a hub for VisioNize sense equipment. VisioNize sense uses sensors to make it easy to connect third- party temperature-controlled lab devices (like ULT-freezer) and to monitor environmental conditions like temperature and humidity.

With the VisioNize box 2, Eppendorf continues to support laboratories with easy-to-use solutions for device connectivity. The new device makes it possible to retrofit a wide range of Eppendorf and third-party equipment, helping labs adapt to evolving digitalization needs.

Alongside the VisioNize box 2, Eppendorf also announces the next version of the VisioNize Lab Suite. The new release features an improved user experience and enhanced stability, setting the foundation for future innovations in cloud-based lab platforms. Today, VisioNize Lab Suite empowers users to monitor their lab devices from anywhere, ensuring optimal sample safety, lab productivity, and reliability. Looking ahead, Eppendorf will continue to expand VisioNize Lab Suite with new features and integrations, further supporting advanced automation, analytics, and digital lab operations.

visionize box 2

Is the form not loading? If you use an ad blocker or browser privacy features, try turning them off and refresh the page.

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Colorful abstract wave pattern representing spectral flow cytometry analysis

Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging

BD

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity

eppendorf logo

Eppendorf announces Stem Cell Community Day 2025: uniting innovators in stem cell bioprocessing

eppendorf logo

Eppendorf unveils next-generation pipettes delivering enhanced adaptability, precision, and comfort

CN Bio Logo

CN Bio adds computational modeling capabilities to ADME services for enhanced bioavailability profiling