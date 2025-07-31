Product

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

The new generation of Safe-Lock Tubes is finally also biobased.

Written byEppendorf
| 1 min read
Eppendorf Safe-Lock Tubes

"Eppendorf Safe-Lock Tubes BioBased" are made from 100 % renewable biobased feedstock of second generation (recycled e.g. from food oil wastes and residues; based on Mass-Balance-Approach). Thus, these tubes in the sizes 0.5 mL, 1.5 mL and 2.0 mL, better known in the laboratory world as “Eppi®”, are made of certified polypropylene based on renewable, used raw materials and are called same as Eppendorf Tubes® BioBased, epT.I.P.S.® BioBased and twin.tec® Trace PCR Plates BioBased, with a “BioBased” in the product name.

Again, Eppendorf shows, that they are no longer focusing only on the development of new products, but also on new manufacturing materials. In line with the "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" concept, the main goal is to produce polymer products in a much more sustainable way without compromising the guaranteed product quality and performance needed in increasingly demanding research.

The Consumable production center in Oldenburg/Germany meets the requirements of the ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certification system. Additionally, sustainability of the tubes is certified by “My Green Lab®” with the “ACT Label” (Accountability, Consistency, Transparency).

