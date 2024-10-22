EquipNet, the global leader in surplus asset management, is thrilled to announce a reseller agreement with Agilent Technologies, a premier name in laboratory instrumentation. This agreement will support the sale of select certified pre-owned instruments, providing a new level of value and assurance to EquipNet’s growing marketplace.

EquipNet will now be able to serve a crucial segment of the market that seeks high-quality pre-owned equipment backed by a trusted Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) warranty. Buyers can now confidently purchase select certified pre-owned Agilent instruments, knowing that their investment is protected, and their performance needs are met with the same reliability as new products.

“Collaborating with Agilent allows us to deliver the best of both worlds—affordable, pre-owned laboratory equipment, coupled with the assurance of an OEM warranty,” said Greg Feinberg, Managing Director of Biotech Business Development at EquipNet. “This reseller agreement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the buyer’s experience and expanding our offerings to meet the growing demands of the scientific and industrial markets.”

Agilent is globally recognized for its innovation, precision, and reliability in the lab instrumentation space. With decades of expertise, their instruments have become synonymous with high-performance testing and analytical equipment in industries ranging from life sciences to pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and more.

EquipNet is excited to bring this new opportunity to its extensive marketplace. This collaboration underscores EquipNet’s ongoing mission to connect buyers with reliable, cost-effective solutions while supporting sustainability through the resale of surplus assets.