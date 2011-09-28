FLICKR, CEA

Even trace amounts of pollution may cause biological harm, says a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers investigating the effects of the 2010 Gulf oil spill on killifish, a key food species preyed on by the economically important red snapper, found that even in locations where the oil had mostly dissolved, the fish still felt the effects.

The researchers looked at a set of killifish genes whose is expression is known to be altered by environmental polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), pollutants from plasticizers and flame retardants that are associated with endocrine disruption. Such gene expression changes are linked to abnormal development and lowered reproductive success. Using water and fish samples collected in the first four months of the spill, the researchers found that the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons found in crude oil can similarly alter...