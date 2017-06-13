Horizon Discovery Announces Progress of its Gene and Cell Therapy Platform

Cambridge, UK, 14 June 2017: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon" or “the Company”), the world leader in the application of gene editing technologies, today announces progress of its gene and cell therapy platform for contract service and therapeutic applications. The new offering will make use of Horizon’s extensive suite of gene editing technologies, including CRISPR and its proprietary rAAV and Transposon technologies, to edit pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and primary human lymphocytes.

Horizon is already working with three clients to support preclinical development across a variety of gene and cell therapy treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. This work is expected to contribute more than $2 million in revenue in 2017.

In addition, Horizon’s research biotech business is looking to exploit its unique IP and expertise to develop a universal cell therapy platform to support companies focused on developing autologous and allogeneic (“off the shelf”) cell ...