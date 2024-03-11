© lisa clark

(1) A chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) is a modular, synthetic receptor that endows T cells with different targeting abilities. Several emerging engineering approaches aim to improve the safety, specificity, and efficacy of CAR therapies.1,2

(2) Engineered CAR T cells expressing therapeutic payloads can transform the immunosuppressive environment of solid tumors, such as through producing and secreting proinflammatory cytokines.3,4

(3) CAR T cells that perform combinatorial logic operations help cells discriminate between healthy and cancerous cells and hone their attack, thus reducing toxicity. For example, activation of a synthetic Notch (synNotch) receptor that binds one antigen can trigger the expression of a CAR targeting another antigen.5

(4) A CAR controlled remotely via drugs and other small molecules puts the brakes on T cell activation and prevents exhaustion.6,7

© lisa clark

(5) The T cell receptor (TCR) is a protein complex that recognizes different peptides and triggers T cell activation. A TCR genetically engineered to bind specific peptide-HLA complexes can improve targeting specificity.8

(6) Soluble TCR and TCR mimics are small proteins that bind peptides and engage with the CD3ε subunit of the endogenous TCR to create a synthetic immunological synapse.9,10

(7) A T cell antigen coupler (TAC) and a TCR fusion construct (TRuC) also engage endogenous TCR signaling, but, similar to a CAR, they bind to tumor antigens. This can increase receptor sensitivity while reducing cytotoxicity and T cell exhaustion observed with a CAR.11,12

(8) Synthetic TCR antigen receptor/HLA-independent TCR (STAR/HIT) constructs retain the full complex of CD3 signaling but also have high antigen sensitivity via the fusion of an antibody binding domain. This hybrid receptor design combines the strengths of a CAR and a TCR.13

References

Read the full story.