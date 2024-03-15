ADVERTISEMENT
The Scientist Magazine
Spring 2024
Spring 2024
Turning on the Bat Signal
Research into bat immune systems may help keep humans safe from viral attacks.
Features
Next-generation CAR and TCR Cancer Therapies
Danielle Gerhard, PhD
| Mar 15, 2024
| 10+ min read
From smart receptors to novel biologics, scientists plan to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors.
Engineering the Microbiome: CRISPR Leads the Way
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD
| Mar 15, 2024
| 10+ min read
Scientists have genetically modified isolated microbes for decades. Now, using CRISPR, they intend to target entire microbiomes.
Turning on the Bat Signal
Hannah Thomasy, PhD
| Mar 15, 2024
| 10+ min read
Scientists around the world investigate how bat immune systems cope with viral attacks and how this information could be used to keep humans safe.
Editorial
Gazing into Science's Crystal Ball
Gazing into Science's Crystal Ball
Basic research successes offer glimpses into future scientific advancements, but the outcomes are subject to change.
Contributors
Meet the Team: Danielle Gerhard, PhD
Meet the Team: Danielle Gerhard, PhD
After years in the lab, Danielle Gerhard put down the pipette and picked up the pen to follow her passion for storytelling.
Infographics
Infographic: Understanding CAR-T vs TCR Approaches
Infographic: Understanding CAR-T vs TCR Approaches
Living drugs get a boost from emerging engineering strategies that focus on safety and specificity.
Infographic: Vaccinating Against Tumors
Cancer vaccines offer the opportunity to use the patient's own immune system in the fight against tumors.
Infographic: Engineering Microbiomes with CRISPR
Researchers are using CRISPR for precise genetic manipulation of human-associated microbes as a promising avenue for improving human health.
Bat Immune Systems: The Original Antivirus Programs
Bats stay healthy while hosting some of the world's deadliest viruses. Scientists are just beginning to understand how.
Methods
Cancer Vaccination as a Promising New Treatment Against Tumors
Cancer Vaccination as a Promising New Treatment Against Tumors
Vaccination has beaten back infections for more than a century. Now, it may be the next big step in battling cancer.
Profile
CRISPR Gene Drives and the Future of Evolution
CRISPR Gene Drives and the Future of Evolution
Genetic engineering pioneer Kevin Esvelt's work highlights biotechnology's immense potential for good—but also for catastrophe.
Foundations
The Resilience of Monoclonal Antibodies and their Makers
The Resilience of Monoclonal Antibodies and their Makers
The road to developing monoclonal antibodies for effectively targeting cancer was paved with tenacity, passion, and strokes of luck.
