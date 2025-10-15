The Nutshell

Internal Cooling System Improves Recovery After Brain Injury in Mice

Reducing mice’s body temperature immediately after brain injury improved their motor ability and coordination during recovery.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 2 min read
A mouse in ice, representing that cooling down the mouse brain can help a faster recovery from traumatic brain injuries.

Cooling the brains of mice with traumatic brain injury by activating hibernation neurons helped them recover faster.

Image credit:© iStock.com, hannurama
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Cooling down a damaged brain can protect neurons by suppressing inflammation.1 But lowering the body temperature externally comes with a host of complications and can lead to impaired clotting and cardiac arrhythmias.

Now, researchers led by Takeshi Sakurai at the University of Tsukuba have found a way to leverage hypothermia without causing adverse effects. In a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience, Sakurai and his team showed that cooling the brain from within by activating a specific population of hibernation neurons can protect the brains of mice from the worst effects of traumatic brain injury.2

For their study, Sakurai and his team focused on a population of neurons in the mouse hypothalamus called Q neurons that can induce a state of hypothermia without the need for cooling blankets or cold caps.3 In 2020, scientists from another research group found that the hypothermia these neurons induce is reversible and resembles hibernation.

Continue reading below...
Colorful fruits and vegetables photographed from above.
Infographic
Exploring the Link Between Fasting and Cardiovascular Health
Fasting activates cellular and molecular mechanisms that support cardiovascular wellness.
Read More

However, researchers had not previously explored whether Q neuron-induced hypothermia (QIH) had the same therapeutic benefits as external hypothermia. To test this, Sakurai and his team activated Q neurons using a genetic technology that modulates cellular activity in mouse models of brain injury. This kept them in a state of hypothermia for 24 hours after their injury.

Next, the team compared the animals’ post-injury recovery to that of control animals. Mice that experienced hypothermia showed progressive recovery in their motor abilities and outperformed control mice by 10 days after injury. The QIH-exposed mice also showed improved grip strength and coordination, and they exhibited less anxious behavior than their untreated counterparts.

Encouraged by the behavioral findings, the researchers turned to cellular analyses. Neurons sustained less damage in the hypothermia group as seen by higher levels of the mature neuron marker NeuN. The brains of treated animals showed fewer signs of inflammation.

While Q neurons have yet to be identified in humans, the authors hope that the study shows a route to safer hypothermia therapies in other species. “Optimizing the timing and duration of this treatment after injury, testing across additional injury models, and evaluating safety and efficacy in larger animals will be important next steps,” said Sakurai in a press release.

  1. Sakurai L, et al. Q neuron-induced hypothermia promotes functional recovery and suppresses neuroinflammation after brain injury. J Neurosci. 2025.
  2. Dugan EA, et al. Therapeutic hypothermia reduces cortical inflammation associated with Utah array implants. J Neural Eng. 2020;17(2), 026035.
  3. Takahashi TM, et al. A discrete neuronal circuit induces a hibernation-like state in rodents.Nature. 2020;583(7814):109-114.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ is a freelance science writer based in Glasgow. He covers biological and biomedical science, with a focus on the complexities and curiosities of the brain and emerging AI technologies. RJ was a science writer at Technology Networks for six years, where he also worked on the site’s SEO and editorial AI strategies. He created the site’s podcast, Opinionated Science, in 2020. RJ has a Master’s degree in Clinical Neurosciences from the University of Cambridge.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Tagomics Lgoo

Tagomics Publishes a new Approach to Genome-Wide Epigenomic Profiling

Agilent Logo

SPT Labtech and Agilent Introduce Automated Target Enrichment Protocols for Genomic Workflows

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo