Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
Reprogramming Astrocytes: Unlocking DLX2’s Potential to Mend the Brain
Nele Haelterman, PhD
| Jan 23, 2023
| 3 min read
Scientists discover how to convert the brain’s glial cells into multipotent neural stem cells.
Federal Investigators Probe Possible Misconduct in Pig Research
Dan Robitzski
| Aug 30, 2022
| 2 min read
A quintet of research papers, all involving subjecting newborn piglets to brain damage, have been retracted because the data can’t be substantiated.
Precision Medicine-Based Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Dr. Kevin Wang will discuss a precision medicine approach for treating traumatic brain injury which uses phenotype biomarkers to monitor disease course and develop novel therapies.
Neurotransmitter Buildup May Be Why Your Brain Feels Tired
Andy Carstens
| Aug 11, 2022
| 4 min read
Performing complex cognitive tasks leads to glutamate accumulating in a key region of the brain, a study finds, which could explain why mental labor is so exhausting.
Muskoxen Headbutts May Cause Brain Damage: Study
Patience Asanga
| May 25, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers report molecular evidence of traumatic brain injury in headbutting animals, but other experts aren’t convinced.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - Wired to Regenerate
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| 1 min read
Paul George shares how a dual career as a physician and scientist enriches his research.
Updated
Neurologist Paul McCrory Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations
Amanda Heidt
| Mar 7, 2022
| 4 min read
McCrory left his post as chair of the influential Concussion in Sport Group after several of his editorials appeared to plagiarize other researchers’ work.
Remembering Those We Lost in 2021
Lisa Winter
| Dec 23, 2021
| 5 min read
As the year draws to a close, we look back on researchers we bid farewell to, and the contributions they made to their respective fields.
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Celebrated Neuropsychologist Muriel Lezak Dies at 94
Lisa Winter
| Nov 8, 2021
| 2 min read
She wrote the book on brain injuries.
Hormones May Contribute to Asymmetrical Effects of Brain Injury
Catherine Offord
| Sep 2, 2021
| 4 min read
Researchers studying rats claim to have found a novel connection between damage on one side of the brain and problems with the posture or movement of limbs on the opposite side of the body.
Brain Stimulation Tested to Awaken Coma Patients
Shawna Williams
| Feb 5, 2021
| 4 min read
Two out of three people who received noninvasive ultrasound appear to have gained some level of consciousness, according to preliminary trial results.
Image of the Day: Zebrafish Olfactory Epithelium
Emily Makowski
| Nov 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Studies of the rosette-like structure can reveal clues to brain recovery after injury.
Image of the Day: DISCO Tissue Clearing
Emily Makowski
| Oct 22, 2019
| 1 min read
New methods of visualizing tissue are presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting.
Tau Pathology Present Decades After a Single Brain Injury
Ruth Williams
| Sep 9, 2019
| 3 min read
Patients who suffer a traumatic brain injury may exhibit abnormally abundant tau protein many years later, a new in vivo imaging technique reveals.
PET Scans Reveal Elevated Tau in NFL Players’ Brains
Jef Akst
| Apr 12, 2019
| 2 min read
A study hints that it might be possible to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with frequent head injuries, while patients are still living.
Researchers Develop New Strategy for Detecting Consciousness
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 21, 2018
| 4 min read
The EEG-based method could help clinicians identify patients with severe brain injuries who are actually capable of some cognitive function, despite appearing unresponsive.
Concussions May Stunt Recovery from Sleep Deprivation
Jef Akst
| Nov 5, 2018
| 2 min read
People who have suffered traumatic brain injury had slower reaction times and more false starts after disrupted sleep than healthy controls, according to a study presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting.
Exosomes in Blood Indicate Mild TBI: Study
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 13, 2018
| 2 min read
Levels of tau, amyloid-β 42, and IL-10 extracted from extracellular vesicles that started out in the brain were higher in military personal suffering head injuries compared with healthy soldiers.
