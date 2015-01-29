WIKIMEDIA, NIBIBCharles Townes, who won the 1964 Nobel Prize in Physics for his invention of the laser, died this week (January 27) in Oakland. He was 99.

Townes was “one of the greatest physicists of the 20th century,” Ahmed Zewail of Caltech, who won the 1999 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for using lasers to study chemical reactions, told the Los Angeles Times.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1915, Townes joined Bell Laboratories in 1939 after earning a doctorate in physics from Caltech. At Bell Labs, he designed radar bombing and communication systems for World War II, before leaving to become executive director of Columbia University’s Radiation Laboratory in 1948.

As part of a US Navy effort to use microwaves to enhance communications, Townes came up with the laser’s predecessor, the maser, in 1951. He and two graduate students built and patented the device in 1953. The maser,...