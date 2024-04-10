This division of LI-COR will be known as LICORbio, complete with a colorful new logo, brand visuals and a brand promise to be "Your Constant" as you navigate the unpredictability of research.

LICORbio develops state-of-the-art imaging solutions integrated with dedicated reagents, powerful software and unmatched support to help scientists obtain reliable, quantitative research results. These solutions help improve lives by advancing discovery with speed, accuracy and consistency.

“Our new brand was designed to better reflect the passion and optimism we feel about both our own future and the future of our industry,” said Thomas Reslewic, CEO of LICORbio. “LICORbio represents our long heritage as well as the many opportunities we have for growth in the years ahead. While we may have a new name and a new look, our customers and stakeholders can rest assured that we’ll still provide them with the same trusted technology and unparalleled support that they’ve come to expect from us.”

LICORbio’s imagers have been proven to achieve the highest data fidelity, with more than 40,000 articles in peer-reviewed publications citing their use. Some of the most well-known names in science have published using LICORbio products, including the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and several major pharmaceutical companies.

“We’ve spent decades in this industry, and we understand the needs of scientists worldwide,” said Bambi Reynolds, LICORbio’s vice president and general manager. “Every day, our team is driven by the desire to help these professionals find answers, make breakthroughs and create a better world for us all. With our new brand, we’re now demonstrating our dedication to serving that greater purpose.”