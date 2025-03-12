the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Mapping the Shift from Healthy Stem Cells to Oral Cancer

Single-cell analysis revealed the molecular triggers that drive stem cells to become cancerous, which may help inform early-stage treatments.

Laura Tran, PhD
Laura Tran, PhD
| 4 min read
A close-up image of a woman sticking her tongue out.

Single-cell resolution allows researchers to uncover the earliest events that drive normal stem cells in the mouth to become cancerous.

©iStock, arenacreative

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Last year, more than 70,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancers, and its rates have steadily risen worldwide. These cancers arise from squamous epithelial cells lining these areas, with tobacco and alcohol as the primary culprits. However, for about 30 percent of patients, human papillomavirus (HPV) is to blame.

While researchers have studied HPV-positive cancer cells in advanced stages, the mechanisms driving the earliest events in the transformation of healthy cells into malignant ones remain unclear. This motivated molecular biologist Jorge Silvio Gutkind at the University of California, San Diego to capture the elusive but crucial factors that cause healthy stem cells to infiltrate tissue as they transition to cancer cells.

While certain HPV proteins are known to promote cancer, they don’t act alone. Gutkind and his colleagues previously found that alterations in the Hippo pathway, which regulates tissue growth and organ size, also contributed to head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.1

Headshot image of molecular biologist Jorge Silvio Gutkind from the University of California, San Diego. He is wearing glasses, a white lab coat over a blue shirt, and is smiling at the camera.

Jorge Silvio Gutkind studies growth-promoting signal transduction pathways in cancer to better understand cancer progression.

Kyles Dykes/University of California San Diego Health Sciences

A disruption in the Hippo pathway resulted in the activation of yes-associated protein (YAP), a transcription factor involved in stem cell maintenance and growth. Because of this, the researchers were interested in YAP’s role as a cancer driver. Their new study, published in Nature Communications, revealed that unrestrained YAP expression, in combination with HPV oncoproteins, triggered a rapid cascade of genetic and cellular changes that reprogrammed normal stem cells into cancerous ones.2 These findings illuminate the earliest steps of cancer initiation and highlight potential targets for detecting and preventing HPV-positive cancers.

Gutkind and his team focused on HPV-positive oral cancer, which involves the loss of function of two key tumor suppressor genes, tumor protein 53 and cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2A. The researchers can model this either by editing the genes themselves or inhibiting their expression with HPV E6 and E7 oncoproteins. These two oncoproteins help drive HPV-associated cancers by activating the Hippo pathway to promote cell proliferation. Although YAP is a known effector downstream of Hippo, Gutkind aimed to characterize its direct effects alongside E6-E7 expression on cancer initiation.

The researchers used a genetic mouse model that conditionally expressed either constitutively active YAP (Y), E6-E7 (E), or a combination of YAP and E6-E7 transgenes (EY). Feeding the mice doxycycline-infused chow activated these genes, allowing the researchers to observe their combined effects on tumor development.

Gutkind was surprised by how quickly the tumors formed. “Within no more than two weeks, we [saw] the cancer,” he remarked. EY mice developed thickened tongues with deeply invasive macroscopic lesions, while those with only E or Y genes had fewer and smaller lesions. Control mice lacking these genetic alterations developed no lesions.

“Their comparison of the activation of E6 and E7 to the hyperactivation of YAP is an interesting one that I haven’t seen done directly in that way,” said Elizabeth White, a molecular biologist at Tufts University who was not involved in the study.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Microbiology

Mitochondrial Protein Fuels Spread of Head and Neck Cancer

Read More

To pinpoint the genes linked to tumor initiation, the team performed bulk RNA sequencing (RNAseq) on mouse tongues 15 days after gene induction. E mice expressed 60 unique genes; Y mice exhibited 167 differentially expressed genes compared to control mice. However, EY mice expressed more than 2,000 unique genes, which were related to cell proliferation, epithelial cell development and identity, and inflammatory responses.

Compared to normal cells, EY cells also exhibited increased epigenetic reprogramming, resulting in increased chromatin accessibility of numerous genes, which promoted proliferation, invasion, and inflammation. Notably, the team saw an association with the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling pathway, commonly activated in cancer.

Then, Gutkind aimed to track the progression of oral stem cell fate over time, focusing on cellular diversity to better understand the subtle changes that drive the transition from healthy stem cells to a cancerous state. To examine this cellular heterogeneity in more detail, the researchers used single-cell RNAseq. “At the single-cell level, we can [see] every individual cell and see what decisions they make,” Gutkind remarked. The team analyzed live cells from the control mice and all three types of transgenic mice and identified eight distinct cell clusters: five corresponding to normal renewing epithelial stem cells and three associated with the transgene-expressing groups (E, Y, and EY). Among these, EY cells formed a cluster resembling tumor-initiating (TI) cells. These formerly normal stem cells began proliferating and acquiring invasive properties—a hallmark of cancer.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Cell & Molecular Biology
Oral Cancer Survives Starvation with Help from Nearby Nerves
Read More

Next, the researchers used transcriptomics and microscopy to explore the processes by which these cells initiated tissue invasion. To their surprise, they found that TI cells recruited myeloid immune cells to the tumor microenvironment.

The team assessed TI gene expression and found increased markers specific to recruiting granulocytes. These granulocyes can produce collagenase, an enzyme that breaks down collagen in tissue. Tissue imaging confirmed this, showing fewer collagen fibrils in EY tissue compared to normal tissue. Flow cytometry provided further evidence showing an increase in infiltrating immune cells. The researchers believe these immune cells and TI cells work together to degrade collagen, clearing a path for tumor invasion. Gutkind also remarked that co-opting immune cells may be an early strategy for cancer cells to evade immune detection.

“We can also identify, by also focusing on the immune cells and other cells, all of the interplay [and communication] between the cells to initiate the cancer,” added Gutkind. “That was very exciting.”

Overall, the researchers demonstrated that YAP activation affected cell programs in oral epithelial progenitor cells, which drove cells towards more aberrant proliferation and led to the recruitment of myeloid cells to aid tissue infiltration.

For Gutkind, the next step is to apply the same technology to understand the progression in HPV-negative oral cancers and develop YAP inhibitors. White agreed and noted that, “There's great evidence that [YAP is] a very powerful cancer driver, so there’s a great opportunity for therapeutic intervention in that sense.”

  1. Faraji F, et al. Genomic Hippo pathway alterations and persistent YAP/TAZ activation: New hallmarks in head and neck cancer. Cells. 2022;11(8):1370.
  2. Faraji F, et al. YAP-driven malignant reprogramming of oral epithelial stem cells at single cell resolution. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):498.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura is an Assistant Editor for The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Her science communication work spans journalism and public engagement.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

bio-rad image

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Rarity Bioscience AB
LabVantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Unveils Version 8.9 of Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform to Improve Lab Productivity and Efficiency

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.