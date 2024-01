From his student days in veterinary medicine in Ethiopia to running a lab on metastasis at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Debeb has a passion for understanding how living things work.

Bisrat Debeb Models How Cancer Spreads to the Brain

Bisrat Debeb Models How Cancer Spreads to the Brain

Bisrat Debeb Models How Cancer Spreads to the Brain

From his student days in veterinary medicine in Ethiopia to running a lab on metastasis at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Debeb has a passion for understanding how living things work.

From his student days in veterinary medicine in Ethiopia to running a lab on metastasis at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Debeb has a passion for understanding how living things work.