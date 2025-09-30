News

Medication Use Associated with Gut Microbiome Changes Years Later

Profiles of more than 2,500 people’s gut microbiomes revealed that the longer people took certain drugs, the larger the effect on their microbiome.

Written byJennifer Tsang, PhD
| 4 min read
A woman holds two white pills in her left hand and a glass of water in her right.

Scientists found that nearly half of medications included in their study had long-term effects on the gut microbiome.

Image credit:©iStock, AsiaVision
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Taking antibiotics can often lead to a collection of side effects: constipation, diarrhea, and bloating, for example. This happens because antibiotics are meant to target infection-causing bacteria, and as collateral damage they kill off other bacteria in the gut as well. However, increasingly, researchers are finding that non-antibiotic drugs affect the gut microbiome too.1,2

A recent study found that past medication usage—even those used years prior—may have a lasting effect on the gut microbiome.3 This was true for antibiotics as well as for many non-antibiotic drugs including antidepressants, proton pump inhibitors, and beta-blockers. The new findings, published in mSystems, mean that researchers studying the link between diseases and the microbiome should take into account past drug usage.

Oliver Aasmets, a computational biologist who studies the gut microbiome, wears a blue patterned shirt and glasses against a grey background in his headshot.

Oliver Aasmets uses computational biology approaches to study the gut microbiome.

Karl Erik Piirimees

The study used data from the Estonian microbiome cohort, which includes 2,509 individuals who provided stool samples, in conjunction with national electronic health records that document participants’ disease states and medication use.4 Oliver Aasmets, a computational biologist at University of Tartu and coauthor of the new paper, said that this type of study hasn’t been done in the past because “datasets usually don’t have this data for long-term drug usage.” Because the Estonian electronic health records contain years of medication usage data dating back to 2004, the researchers could tease apart the links between the gut microbiome and current medication use, past medication use, and past long-term medication use.

Continue reading below...
Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation
Product
FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance
Ready to Elevate Your Lab? Discover how the FC5706P Centrifuge delivers powerful results in a compact, efficient design.
Read More

Out of the 186 drugs assessed in the study, Aasmets and his team found that 90 percent of the drugs taken at time of microbiome sampling were associated with the microbiome composition. Of these drugs, the researchers next looked to see whether past usage had a similar trend. For this, the researchers compared the microbiomes of participants who had never taken a specific medication to those that took the medication at least one year before providing the stool sample. The researchers found that 42 percent of these drugs were still associated with changes in the microbiome even when they were taken over one year before. These drugs included benzodiazepine derivatives, biguanides, proton pump inhibitors, and antidepressants. In cases like benzodiazepines and antidepressants, the researchers observed a change in the microbiome even if a person last used the drug over three years prior.

While many people take these types of medications long term, some people take them for shorter timeframes, giving Aasmets and his colleagues a chance to see whether there was a cumulative effect from past drug usage. To do this, they compared participants who had taken the drug for longer durations to those who had taken the same drug for less time. For drugs such as benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and protein pump inhibitors, the researchers found that repeated long-term use was linked to a larger effect on the microbiome.

A figure from the paper depicting the study design is shown.

The researchers used the Estonian Microbiome cohort to study four types of effects that drugs can have on the microbiome.

Aasmets et al. 2025. CC-BY 4.0

The researchers verified their findings using a subcohort of 328 participants who provided an additional stool sample after a median of about four years. With the two microbiome samples, the researchers could see how starting new drugs or stopping a medication affected the microbiome. Aasmets said that although the data from this subcohort helped the team validate the result from the large cohort, it didn’t necessarily prove a causal link between drug use and microbiome changes; however, he thinks that causality is highly likely. Furthermore, they noticed that when participants discontinued a drug, the immediate effects, which were more dramatic than the long-term effects, on the microbiome reversed.

Because many research studies look for connections between the microbiome and a specific disease, Aasmets pointed out that what appear to be disease-specific effects on the microbiome could actually be “hidden drug effects” that researchers couldn’t investigate without studies like this one. Riadh Hammami, a gut microbiome researcher at University of Ottawa who was not involved in the study, said that the work was “excellent” in highlighting medication as a confounding factor. He added that this “is a critical point that we need to leverage” as many studies in the past—such as those looking at the association between the gut microbiome and depression—don’t take into account medication as a confounding factor.

Continue reading below...
Improving Bacterial Strain Construction with Automation
Webinar
Improving Bacterial Strain Construction with Automation
In this webinar, Julia Tenhaef and Tobias Rosch will discuss an automated workflow for transforming Gram-positive bacteria.
Read More

These findings could have real-world implications for people taking medications as well. “We also saw that for some drugs that actually are prescribed for the same condition, the effect on microbiome might be actually rather different,” said Aasmets, who suggested it could be worth taking the different effects on the microbiome into consideration to minimize the amount of collateral damage. “This is something that we should study in general as a field.”

Long-term effects on the microbiome may seem alarming, but stopping necessary medications can be even more harmful. Aasmets said, “People definitely should keep taking drugs as their doctor has prescribed.”

  1. de la Cuesta-Zuluaga J, et al. Response, resistance, and recovery of gut bacteria to human-targeted drug exposure. Cell Host Microbe. 2024;32(6):786–793.
  2. Kumar A, et al. Identification of medication-microbiome interactions that affect gut infection. Nature. 2025;644(8076):506–515.
  3. Aasmets O, et al. A hidden confounder for microbiome studies: Medications used years before sample collection. mSystems. 2025;e0054125.
  4. Aasmets O, et al. Gut metagenome associations with extensive digital health data in a volunteer-based Estonian microbiome cohort. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):869.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Jennifer Tsang.

    Jennifer Tsang, PhD

    Jennifer Tsang, PhD is a microbiologist turned freelance science writer whose goal is to spark an interest in the life sciences. She works with life science companies, nonprofits, and academic institutions on anything from news stories, explainer articles, and content marketing. She shares the wonderful world of microbes on her blog The Microbial Menagerie.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas