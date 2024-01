Microbial diversity in the infant gut shrank suddenly during the first lockdown, but the lasting health effects are less clear.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Abruptly Altered the Infant Microbiome

Microbial diversity in the infant gut shrank suddenly during the first lockdown, but the lasting health effects are less clear.