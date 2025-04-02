the-scientist Logo
ONI’s LNP Profiler Kit with AutoLNP sets new standard for Lipid Nanoparticle characterization with Super-Resolution Microscopy

Oxford Nanoimaging (ONI), a leader in super-resolution microscopy, is revolutionizing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) analysis with the launch of the ONI Application Kit™: LNP Profiler, the first and only verified solution within the SMLM and super-resolution space for particle analysis.

The kit includes a fully integrated platform for quantitative particle research, with optimized reagents, precision imaging hardware, and advanced software to deliver a rapid, high-resolution, all-in-one workflow for LNP characterization with nanoscale precision.

Designed specifically for drug developers, biopharmaceutical companies, and quality control teams, the LNP Application Kit™ delivers a seamless, sample-to-answer workflow for the visualization and comprehensive analysis of LNP size, composition, cargo, and ligand loading down to individual particles levels. LNP profiler is the missing piece to better understand the factors mediating payload distribution, particle integrity, uptake and delivery allowing for rapid formulation optimization and deeper understanding of true mechanisms of action. Thanks to the groundbreaking AutoLNP software, scientists gain immediate, reliable insights into their formulations that enable them to make data-driven decisions faster than ever before—all while minimizing hands-on time, human error, and assay variability.

A New Standard in LNP Characterization for Biopharma
LNPs play a pivotal role in the development of RNA therapeutics, gene editing, and targeted drug delivery systems. However, traditional methods of LNP characterization, such as CryoEM and bulk assays, are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and often lack the sensitivity needed to make precise, single-particle assessments. The LNP Profiler Kit is a breakthrough that overcomes these limitations by offering:

  • Streamlined, Robust Assay – The comprehensive assay is optimized for various PEG-based LNP formulations, ensuring ease of use with no specialized training required. The simplified, step-by-step process ensures consistent results across all sample types.
  • Fully Automated Imaging & Analysis – Powered by the AutoLNP software, this feature removes the need for manual image processing, delivering reproducible data instantly for improved throughput.
  • Super-Resolution Sizing & Ligand Profiling – Visualize and quantify multiple LNP metrics in a single assay. With a nanometer-scale precision, the kit provides detailed measurements of LNP morphology, encapsulation efficiency, payload distribution, and ligand-targeting strategies.
  • Rapid, High-Throughput Screening – Analyzing tens of thousands of particles per experiment in one day, this scalable system accelerates formulation development, quality control, and regulatory testing.

Accelerating Biopharma Innovation
The launch of ONI’s LNP Application Kit™ represents a pivotal advancement in streamlining the LNP characterization process for biopharma teams,” said Liliana Barbieri, product manager at ONI. “By providing an automated, super-resolution and single-particle based solution, we enable drug discovery researchers to gain deeper insights into their LNP formulations, reduce variability, and accelerate development timelines. With this technology, researchers no longer face the constraints of traditional methods like CryoEM, RiboGreen assay or DLS, which are either resource-intensive or population averaged, making them less suitable for the high-throughput needs of modern biopharma.

Transforming LNP Drug Development & Manufacturing
The LNP Application Kit empowers researchers to optimize LNP formulations with high precision and efficiency, making it an invaluable tool for researchers working on RNA-based drugs, gene therapies, and novel vaccines. The kit’s comprehensive analysis capabilities, ranging from assessing LNP size and integrity to evaluating encapsulation efficiency and ligand abundance, deliver actionable data that drives faster, more informed decisions. The LNP Profiler with AutoLNP is set to become the new standard for lipid nanoparticle analysis in the biopharma sector, supporting the rapid advancement of next-generation therapeutics.

Press Release provided by ONI.

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

