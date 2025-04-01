ONI ONI is a private, venture backed life sciences tools company transforming therapeutic discovery with accessible, high-performance super-resolution microscopy and funded by ARCH Venture Partners, Casdin Captial, Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and more. The company’s first product, the Nanoimager, introduced the world’s first desktop platform for single-molecule imaging, offering 20 nm resolution to study individual molecules in living cells, tissue, and nanoparticles. ONI’s latest innovation, the Aplo Scope, is a compact, end-to-end imaging platform that delivers unmatched clarity, precision, and speed. Designed to empower researchers, the Aplo Scope provides real-time insights into complex biological systems, enabling breakthroughs in drug delivery, biomarker discovery, and antibody therapeutics.