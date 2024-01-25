EDMONTON — For those in science and ethics-related fields striving to bring Indigenous perspectives to their work, the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Native Studies has designed courses that provide tangible examples of how non-Indigenous based science has had real-world consequences for Indigenous communities. The courses highlight Indigenous accomplishments in the field and outline how to lessen structural barriers for Indigenous science to flourish, and provides frameworks to partnering well with Indigenous peoples.

On April 2, the Indigenous Technoscience micro-credential series, featuring three separate courses, will launch. The new series introduces students to the intricate connections between science and technology fields, broader dynamics of colonialism, and increasing demands for Indigenous governance of science and technology. Each of the three courses in the series, led by Dr. Kim TallBear, takes about 10-12 hours to complete:

Indigenous Peoples as Subjects/Objects

Indigenous Peoples as Collaborators

Indigenous Peoples as Scientists

Digital badges that can be added to LinkedIn are available upon completion of any of these continuing education courses.