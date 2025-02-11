BakerBaker co
Content by Baker
Baker has not yet contributed any content.
Baker has not yet contributed any content.
A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.View this Issue
In this webinar, Daryl Cole will share insights into the high-throughput screening and analysis of antibody binding and functional characterization.
In this webinar, Ethan Shelkey and Aurita Menezes will highlight key aspects in the design of cell-based assays.
Discover how alternative animal models provide new perspectives on physiological and biochemical processes.
Experts from the Women’s Brain Foundation and bit.bio will explore the importance of sex-specific in vitro models for neurological research and drug discovery.
Explore a comprehensive guide to standardizing large scale production and clarification of lentiviral vectors.
Combining a serum-free medium with a xeno-free serum replacement creates a reliable system for generating functional dendritic cells and macrophages.
From foundational technologies to cutting-edge microfluidics, scientists use the latest wastewater surveillance techniques to track infectious diseases as they arise and spread.
Discover how mRNA modification, purity, and in vivo delivery affect expression and toxicity.