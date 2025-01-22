the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Biovectra Logo

BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA is a part of Agilent, a leader in clinical and analytical lab technologies and specialized CDMO services. With operations in Atlantic Canada, BIOVECTRA specializes in clinical-to-commercial scale production capabilities for biologics, synthetic small molecules, highly potent APIs, and bioreagents. Its expertise has expanded into pDNA and mRNA vaccine manufacturing. Currently, it employs close to 700 people across a variety of roles in science, quality, manufacturing and production, and business administration.

Content by BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA is Honored with 2025 CDMO Leadership Award for Biologics

Page 1 of 1 - 1 Total Items
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

Integra Logo
3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Thermo Fisher Logo
A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Products

Product News

Zymo Logo

Zymo Research Launches the Quick-16S™ Full-Length Library Prep Kit

BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA is Honored with 2025 CDMO Leadership Award for Biologics

Sino Logo

Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Stirling Ultracold logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.