BIOVECTRA BIOVECTRA is a part of Agilent, a leader in clinical and analytical lab technologies and specialized CDMO services. With operations in Atlantic Canada, BIOVECTRA specializes in clinical-to-commercial scale production capabilities for biologics, synthetic small molecules, highly potent APIs, and bioreagents. Its expertise has expanded into pDNA and mRNA vaccine manufacturing. Currently, it employs close to 700 people across a variety of roles in science, quality, manufacturing and production, and business administration.