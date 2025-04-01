1 min read Corning | |

Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) is a time tested, universal supplement used in cell culture. It provides many compounds that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells, including hormones, growth factors, cell attachment factors, pH buffer, protease inhibitors, vitamins, minerals, lipids, and a variety of undefined components. Serum also protects against toxic effects associated with pH change, the presence of heavy metal ions, endotoxin, and proteolytic activity. Corning offers a wide variety of fetal bovine serum (FBS) options to satisfy multiple applications from cell culture research to complete bioprocess production. Our FBS is a perfect complement to our classical and custom cell culture media products. We draw on our fully integrated supply chain, comprehensive product offering, and manufacturing capabilities to help you produce consistent, reliable, and reproducible results.