Curio Genomics Curio Genomics is accelerating agriculture genomics research to deliver better products to the market. Curio Genomics’ proprietary parallelized bioinformatics software and data platform, CURIO™, enables unprecedented data processing speed of large and complex genomic data, delivering genomic data to breeders in minutes through intuitive and easy to use interfaces, and all without the need to engage scarce bioinformatics experts.